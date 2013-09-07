Upset in Venice as Italian doc ‘Sacro GRA’ takes Golden Lion, Steve Coogan wins screenplay

The Weinstein Company

VENICE – Bernardo Bertolucci proved one thing this evening: he still has the power to surprise us. Tonight’s Venice Film Festival awards ceremony was the most surprise-laden (at this festival, or any other) in recent memory. In the press room, where I was watching it, the swiftly announced winners induced one gasp after another from the crowd — along with a smattering of boos — until the crowning stunner: the Golden Lion for “Sacro GRA,” an Italian documentary about a famous Roman highway from Gianfranco Rosi that was surely one of the most little-seen films in Competition. (I missed it too, and will be catching up with it tonight.) Hot Best Actress favorite Judi Dench missed out, though her “Philomena” co-star Steve Coogan was rewarded for his screenplay. I’ll have more analysis later; for now, the full list of winners is after the jump.

Golden Lion: “Sacro GRA,” Gianfranco Rosi

Grand Jury Prize: “Stray Dogs,” Tsai Ming-liang

Silver Lion (Best Director): “Miss Violence,” Alexandros Avranas

Best Actor: Themis Panou, “Miss Violence”

Best Actress: Elena Cotta, “A Street in Palermo”

Marcello Mastroianni Award (Best Young Actor): Tye Sheridan, “Joe”

Best Screenplay: Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope, “Philomena”

Special Jury Prize: “The Police Officer’s Wife,” Phillip Groning

Luigi de Laurentiis Award (Best Debut Feature): “White Shadow,” Noaz Deshe

HORIZONS AWARDS

Best Film: “Eastern Boys,” Robin Campillo

Best Director: Uberto Pasolini, “Still Life”

Special Jury Prize: “Ruin”

Award for Innovative Content: “Fish and Cat”

Best Short Film: “Kush”