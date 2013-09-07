Upset in Venice as Italian doc ‘Sacro GRA’ takes Golden Lion, Steve Coogan wins screenplay

VENICE – Bernardo Bertolucci proved one thing this evening: he still has the power to surprise us. Tonight’s Venice Film Festival awards ceremony was the most surprise-laden (at this festival, or any other) in recent memory. In the press room, where I was watching it, the swiftly announced winners induced one gasp after another from the crowd — along with a smattering of boos — until the crowning stunner: the Golden Lion for “Sacro GRA,” an Italian documentary about a famous Roman highway from Gianfranco Rosi that was surely one of the most little-seen films in Competition. (I missed it too, and will be catching up with it tonight.) Hot Best Actress favorite Judi Dench missed out, though her “Philomena” co-star Steve Coogan was rewarded for his screenplay. I’ll have more analysis later; for now, the full list of winners is after the jump.
Golden Lion: “Sacro GRA,” Gianfranco Rosi
Grand Jury Prize: “Stray Dogs,” Tsai Ming-liang
Silver Lion (Best Director): “Miss Violence,” Alexandros Avranas
Best Actor: Themis Panou, “Miss Violence”
Best Actress: Elena Cotta, “A Street in Palermo”
Marcello Mastroianni Award (Best Young Actor): Tye Sheridan, “Joe”
Best Screenplay: Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope, “Philomena”
Special Jury Prize: “The Police Officer’s Wife,” Phillip Groning
Luigi de Laurentiis Award (Best Debut Feature): “White Shadow,” Noaz Deshe
HORIZONS AWARDS
Best Film: “Eastern Boys,” Robin Campillo
Best Director: Uberto Pasolini, “Still Life”
Special Jury Prize: “Ruin”
Award for Innovative Content: “Fish and Cat”
Best Short Film: “Kush”
I’d be god damned! I swear I have been following the coverage of Venice here and at other places and I hadn’t even heard of Sacro GRA before it won the Lion. This certainly is a bolt from the blue.
Bolt from the blue to the max! I skimmed through the first paragraph of one of the trade review’s for Sacro GRA and decided it didn’t seem like something I’d ever have any interest to watch, so I skipped it. And then lo and behold it now ends up being the Golden Lion winner. I can’t wait to find out your thoughts on the film after you catch up with it.
Maybe Dench was denied because the jury figured she doesn’t need it to be competitive for this award season.
Not the entire world sees everything in terms of Oscars from August onwards. I am sure the jury couldn’t give a flying fuck about the Oscars considering the awards they have given. These awards are solely the thought of 9 different individuals on the jury.
Well, that’s not exactly true. The Cannes jury in 2007 didn’t give any awards to the Coens’ “No Country for Old Men,” explicitly stating that it didn’t need any added exposure due to its high profile and surefire success on the upcoming awards circuit. Whether you want to believe it or not, the Oscars are on everyone’s mind in one way or another.
I don’t think this particular jury, given the individuals on it, were thinking along those lines, though.
This is what you get when you have an Italian as president of the jury, the festival is in Italy and the last time an italian movie won Golden Lion was in 1998 – “Così ridevano” (Gianni Amelio) (I personaly think that Emir Kusturica was robbed hat year ;-) ).
Yep, those dumb Italians and their cultural nepotism…
Can’t understand all this moaning from people who did not watch the movie. I have not watched the movie myself but can’t complain about the choice of the award too. So an Italian doc. won the golden lion after 15 years and you call it cultural nepotism?