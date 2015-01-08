2015 BAFTA Awards nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominees for the 2015 BAFTA Awards early Friday morning.
For complete analysis of this year's nominations and what they could mean for the upcoming Oscar nods click here.
The complete list of this year's BAFTA Awards nominees is as follows:
BEST FILM
“Birdman,” Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher, James W. Skotchdopole
“Boyhood,” Richard Linklater, Cathleen Sutherland
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson
“The Imitation Game,” Nora Grossman, Ido Ostrowsky, Teddy Schwarzman
“The Theory of Everything,” Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
“”71,” Yann Demange, Angus Lamont, Robin Gutch, Gregory Burke
“The Imitation Game,” Morten Tyldum, Nora Grossman, Ido Ostrowsky, Teddy Schwarzman, Graham Moore
“Paddington,” Paul King, David Heyman
“Pride,” Matthew Warchus, David Livingstone, Stephen Beresford
“The Theory of Everything,” James Marsh, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten
“Under the Skin,” Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Nick Wechsler, Walter Campbell
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Elaine Constantine (Writer/Director), “Northern Soul”
Gregory Burke (Writer), Yann Demange (Director), “”71”
Hong Khaou (Writer/Director), “Lilting”
Paul Katis (Director/Producer), Andrew de Lotbinere (Producer), “Kajaki: The True Story”
Stephen Beresford (Writer), David Livingstone (Producer), “Pride”
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
“Ida,” Pawel Pawlikowski, Eric Abraham, Piotr Dzieciol, Ewa Puszczynska
“Leviathan,” Andrey Zvyagintsev, Alexander Rodnyansky, Sergey Melkumov
“The Lunchbox,” Ritesh Batra, Arun Rangachari, Anurag Kashyap, Guneet Monga
“Trash,” Stephen Daldry, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Kris Thykier
“Two Days, One Night,” Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne, Denis Freyd
DOCUMENTARY
“20 Feet from Stardom,” Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Gil Friesen
“20,000 Days on Earth,” Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard
“CITIZENFOUR,” Laura Poitras
“Finding Vivian Maier,” John Maloof, Charlie Siskel
“Virunga,” Orlando von Einsiedel, Joanna Natasegara
ANIMATED FILM
“Big Hero 6,” Don Hall, Chris Williams
“The Boxtrolls,” Anthony Stacchi, Graham Annable
“The LEGO Movie,” Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
DIRECTOR
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
James Marsh, “The Theory of Everything”
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Birdman,” Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris Jr, Armando Bo
“Boyhood,” Richard Linklater
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Wes Anderson
“Nightcrawler,” Dan Gilroy
“Whiplash,” Damien Chazelle
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“American Sniper,” Jason Hall
“Gone Girl,” Gillian Flynn
“The Imitation Game,” Graham Moore
“Paddington,” Paul King
“The Theory of Everything,” Anthony McCarten
LEADING ACTOR
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, “Big Eyes”
Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Steve Carrell, “Foxcatcher”
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emma Stone, “Birdman”
Imelda Staunton, “Pride”
Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Rene Russo, “Nightcrawler”
ORIGINAL MUSIC
“Birdman,” Antonio Sanchez
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Alexandre Desplat
“Interstellar,” Hans Zimmer
“The Theory of Everything,” Jóhann Jóhannsson
“Under the Skin,” Mica Levi
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Birdman,” Emmanuel Lubezki
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Robert Yeoman
“Ida,” Lukasz Zal, Ryzsard Lenczewski
“Interstellar,” Hoyte van Hoytema
“Mr. Turner,” Dick Pope
EDITING
Due to a tie in voting in this category, there are six nominations
“Birdman,” Douglas Crise, Stephen Mirrione
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Barney Pilling
“The Imitation Game,” William Goldenberg
“Nightcrawler,” John Gilroy
“The Theory of Everything,” Jinx Godfrey
“Whiplash,” Tom Cross
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“Big Eyes,” Rick Heinrichs, Shane Vieau
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Adam Stockhausen, Anna Pinnock
“The Imitation Game,” Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana MacDonald
“Interstellar,” Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
“Mr. Turner,” Suzie Davies, Charlotte Watts
COSTUME DESIGN
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Milena Canonero
“The Imitation Game,” Sammy Sheldon Differ
“Into the Woods,” Colleen Atwood
“Mr. Turner,” Jacqueline Durran
“The Theory of Everything,” Steven Noble
MAKE UP & HAIR
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Frances Hannon
“Guardians of the Galaxy,” Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou, David White
“Into the Woods,” Peter Swords King, J. Roy Helland
“Mr. Turner,” Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener
“The Theory of Everything,” Jan Sewell
SOUND
“American Sniper,” Walt Martin, John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff, Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman
“Birdman,” Thomas Varga, Martin Hernández, Aaron Glascock, Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Wayne Lemmer, Christopher Scarabosio, Pawel Wdowczak
“The Imitation Game,” John Midgley, Lee Walpole, Stuart Hilliker, Martin Jensen
“Whiplash,” Thomas Curley, Ben Wilkins, Craig Mann
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Erik Winquist, Daniel Barrett
“Guardians of the Galaxy,” Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Nicolas Aithadi
“The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies,” Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton, R. Christopher White
“Interstellar,” Paul Franklin, Scott Fisher, Andrew Lockley
“X-Men: Days of Future Past,” Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Tim Crosbie, Cameron Waldbauer
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
“The Bigger Picture,” Chris Hees, Daisy Jacobs, Jennifer Majka
“Monkey Love Experiments,” Ainslie Henderson, Cam Fraser, Will Anderson
“My Dad,” Marcus Armitage
BRITISH SHORT FILM
“Boogaloo and Graham,” Brian J. Falconer, Michael Lennox, Ronan Blaney
“Emotional Fusebox,” Michael Berliner, Rachel Tunnard
“The Karaman Line,” Campbell Beaton, Dawn King, Tiernan Hanby, Oscar Sharp
“Slap,” Islay Bell-Webb, Michelangelo Fano, Nick Rowland
“Three Brothers,” Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier, Stephanie Paeplow
THE EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Jack O'Connell
Margot Robbie
Miles Teller
Shailene Woodley
The 2015 BAFTA Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Feb. 8. Look for complete coverage on HitFix leading up to and during the show.
Steve Carell nominated in Supporting (which is where he should be anyway)!
I wonder if the Academy will follow suit..
Absolutely agree. In with Carell, out with Duvall. And Rene Russo in with Streep out.
Not nominating Spall is an embarrassing. Or Turner for British Film.
*embarrassment.
That is shocking. Only a couple of technical award nominations for MR. TURNER. Is Leigh that disliked, or is there some kind of eligibility issue at hand?
No eligibility issue.
Yay for Rene Russo! Maybe the British voter bloc has her back come Oscar morning.
Yeah, I could see her sneaking in, but who doesn’t get in if she gets nominated? Chastain? Maybe Streep?
Nice to see IDA garner something other than a (much deserved) Best Foreign nomination – for its Cinematography.
But, how is Margot Robbie eligible for WOLF OF WALL STREET this year if the movie was eligible and received nominations Last Year?
And, I see the insanity has crossed the ocean with nominating CITIZENFOUR for best TOPIC, rather than nominating the best made documentaries of the year.
She’s not eligible for ‘Wolf of Wall Street’… (she was nominated for a “Best Newcomer Award”).
Yeah, the Rising Star Award isn’t given for a specific performance. A jury determines (often debatably) when they think a star has entered the public radar.
But, Robbie didn’t do anything notable that was released this year, right? And, I read that WOLF was specifically cited as part of her nomination. Weird.
Pia Zadora II?
No performances are cited as part of the nomination for this award — each nominee has a profile on the BAFTA site, and obviously Wolf is mentioned foremost in Robbie’s, but the award is for individuals, not performances.
Forthcoming projects are also factored in by the jury. The criteria and timing of the award aren’t quite consistent — sometimes they wait a year or two for an actor to register with the public (given that it is, after all, a public-voted award), and sometimes they nominate them in the year of their first notable performance. (Like Lupita Nyong’o last year, even though, with 12 Years a Slave still unreleased in the UK, she had no chance at that stage of winning a public vote.) Robbie will probably net more public votes now than she would have done a year ago.
That’s their process. I’m neither defending nor criticising it.
That supporting actress list though, just awesome.
Surprised Scarlet Johansan didn’t make the cut, they clearly liked the film.
Interesting love for American Sniper. Definitely might be cracking a few major categories now.
Scarlett should have gotten in over Adams whose pointless noms/no win are grating. is she a default nominee now? Amy Adams spot? Harvey Power and all that…sigh.
I think we, as a nation, severely underestimated the British people’s love of Paddington. I mean….damn.
It’s made $47 million in the UK. Interstellar did just $31. It’s ADORED.
David Heyman is now the Harvey Weinstein of BAFTA.
Weeping for Selma… happy for Nightcrawler. They liked Whipash as well, and industry folk on both sides of the pond like Budapest.
AMY ADAMS? Seriously????
Looks like Marion Cotillard will be another snub come Oscar morning.
I guess we can cross off Spall for Best Actor. If he doesn’t make the BAFTA cut, I can’t see him making the Oscar cut. I am wondering if Fiennes ends up making it in?
And the Carell Supporting thing would make a lot of sense if the Academy follows suit. Especially since Duvall seems to be the other option.
What was ineligible and what was eligible but didn’t get nominated? I’m assuming Selma wasn’t eligible. What about Into the Woods? Interesting that Streep didn’t get nominated.
Into The Woods is eligible, got nominated for Costume and Make Up
Selma was eligible. Again, as with the US guilds, its late arrival is the problem.
Reply to comment…
Sorry for the earlier comment but did Selma come later than WOWS last year? or is Ava DuVernay vs. Scorcese the difference?
Selma’s opening a few weeks later than Wolf did, though they probably started screening for BAFTA members at around the same point in the calendar. DuVernay vs. Scorsese is doubtless the difference to some extent — fewer voters are to let a new Scorsese sit around unwatched for long.
Boy, this makes the upcoming Oscars nominations seem even more predictable. Hardly any surprises here, except for the lack of Mr. Turner and Steve Carrell being put in supporting (which is really where he should be).
Seems Marion Cotillard has a nearly zero chance to get a 2nd nomination for Oscar. Guest the Academy will simply go to either Aniston or Adams.
Super sad, too. Hopefully Jane Fonda and Cate Blanchett called all their Academy friends to vote for her.
This make predicting the nominees quite exciting. Best Actor is crazy competitive,we would likely see a Tom Hanks type of snub.
Aniston vs Adams for the last Best Actress spot (or will both get in and bump another presumed BA lock ala Emma Thompson last year)
Russo could make a case for Supporting Actress nod. Who will she bump? Chastain or Streep?
Supporting Actor seems to have the 4 spots locked with Duvall only the uncertainty if Oscar follows suit and nominate Carell there
And FINALLY you conceded and put TGBH in the predictions side bar for BP!
You’ve really been stubborn about that one…!;)
Cannot believe that How To Train Your Dragon 2 didn’t get nominated for Best Animated. It was vastly superior to Boxtrolls and some would say that Big Hero 6 was just like Dragons in some scenes.
So happy for the X-Men team. I really hope the Oscars Visual Effects category has the same lineup. Godzilla can go compete for its excellent sound design. DOFP had some great use of visuals.
A24 really messed up by releasing A Most Violent Year so late. If they had followed SPC’s Animal Kingdom strategy by releasing it early and getting screeners out first, I think Jessica Chastain would be a lock for a nomination.
Where the ____ is How To Train Your Dragon 2!?