2015 BAFTA Awards nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominees for the 2015 BAFTA Awards early Friday morning.

The complete list of this year's BAFTA Awards nominees is as follows:

BEST FILM

“Birdman,” Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher, James W. Skotchdopole

“Boyhood,” Richard Linklater, Cathleen Sutherland

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson

“The Imitation Game,” Nora Grossman, Ido Ostrowsky, Teddy Schwarzman

“The Theory of Everything,” Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“”71,” Yann Demange, Angus Lamont, Robin Gutch, Gregory Burke

“The Imitation Game,” Morten Tyldum, Nora Grossman, Ido Ostrowsky, Teddy Schwarzman, Graham Moore

“Paddington,” Paul King, David Heyman

“Pride,” Matthew Warchus, David Livingstone, Stephen Beresford

“The Theory of Everything,” James Marsh, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten

“Under the Skin,” Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Nick Wechsler, Walter Campbell

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Elaine Constantine (Writer/Director), “Northern Soul”

Gregory Burke (Writer), Yann Demange (Director), “”71”

Hong Khaou (Writer/Director), “Lilting”

Paul Katis (Director/Producer), Andrew de Lotbinere (Producer), “Kajaki: The True Story”

Stephen Beresford (Writer), David Livingstone (Producer), “Pride”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“Ida,” Pawel Pawlikowski, Eric Abraham, Piotr Dzieciol, Ewa Puszczynska

“Leviathan,” Andrey Zvyagintsev, Alexander Rodnyansky, Sergey Melkumov

“The Lunchbox,” Ritesh Batra, Arun Rangachari, Anurag Kashyap, Guneet Monga

“Trash,” Stephen Daldry, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Kris Thykier

“Two Days, One Night,” Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne, Denis Freyd

DOCUMENTARY

“20 Feet from Stardom,” Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Gil Friesen

“20,000 Days on Earth,” Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard

“CITIZENFOUR,” Laura Poitras

“Finding Vivian Maier,” John Maloof, Charlie Siskel

“Virunga,” Orlando von Einsiedel, Joanna Natasegara

ANIMATED FILM

“Big Hero 6,” Don Hall, Chris Williams

“The Boxtrolls,” Anthony Stacchi, Graham Annable

“The LEGO Movie,” Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

DIRECTOR

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

James Marsh, “The Theory of Everything”

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Birdman,” Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris Jr, Armando Bo

“Boyhood,” Richard Linklater

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Wes Anderson

“Nightcrawler,” Dan Gilroy

“Whiplash,” Damien Chazelle

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Sniper,” Jason Hall

“Gone Girl,” Gillian Flynn

“The Imitation Game,” Graham Moore

“Paddington,” Paul King

“The Theory of Everything,” Anthony McCarten

LEADING ACTOR

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, “Big Eyes”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Steve Carrell, “Foxcatcher”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Imelda Staunton, “Pride”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Rene Russo, “Nightcrawler”

ORIGINAL MUSIC

“Birdman,” Antonio Sanchez

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Alexandre Desplat

“Interstellar,” Hans Zimmer

“The Theory of Everything,” Jóhann Jóhannsson

“Under the Skin,” Mica Levi

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Birdman,” Emmanuel Lubezki

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Robert Yeoman

“Ida,” Lukasz Zal, Ryzsard Lenczewski

“Interstellar,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mr. Turner,” Dick Pope

EDITING

Due to a tie in voting in this category, there are six nominations

“Birdman,” Douglas Crise, Stephen Mirrione

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Barney Pilling

“The Imitation Game,” William Goldenberg

“Nightcrawler,” John Gilroy

“The Theory of Everything,” Jinx Godfrey

“Whiplash,” Tom Cross

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Big Eyes,” Rick Heinrichs, Shane Vieau

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Adam Stockhausen, Anna Pinnock

“The Imitation Game,” Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana MacDonald

“Interstellar,” Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

“Mr. Turner,” Suzie Davies, Charlotte Watts

COSTUME DESIGN

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Milena Canonero

“The Imitation Game,” Sammy Sheldon Differ

“Into the Woods,” Colleen Atwood

“Mr. Turner,” Jacqueline Durran

“The Theory of Everything,” Steven Noble



MAKE UP & HAIR

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Frances Hannon

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou, David White

“Into the Woods,” Peter Swords King, J. Roy Helland

“Mr. Turner,” Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener

“The Theory of Everything,” Jan Sewell

SOUND

“American Sniper,” Walt Martin, John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff, Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman

“Birdman,” Thomas Varga, Martin Hernández, Aaron Glascock, Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Wayne Lemmer, Christopher Scarabosio, Pawel Wdowczak

“The Imitation Game,” John Midgley, Lee Walpole, Stuart Hilliker, Martin Jensen

“Whiplash,” Thomas Curley, Ben Wilkins, Craig Mann

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Erik Winquist, Daniel Barrett

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Nicolas Aithadi

“The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies,” Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton, R. Christopher White

“Interstellar,” Paul Franklin, Scott Fisher, Andrew Lockley

“X-Men: Days of Future Past,” Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Tim Crosbie, Cameron Waldbauer



BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“The Bigger Picture,” Chris Hees, Daisy Jacobs, Jennifer Majka

“Monkey Love Experiments,” Ainslie Henderson, Cam Fraser, Will Anderson

“My Dad,” Marcus Armitage

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“Boogaloo and Graham,” Brian J. Falconer, Michael Lennox, Ronan Blaney

“Emotional Fusebox,” Michael Berliner, Rachel Tunnard

“The Karaman Line,” Campbell Beaton, Dawn King, Tiernan Hanby, Oscar Sharp

“Slap,” Islay Bell-Webb, Michelangelo Fano, Nick Rowland

“Three Brothers,” Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier, Stephanie Paeplow

THE EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Jack O'Connell

Margot Robbie

Miles Teller

Shailene Woodley

The 2015 BAFTA Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Feb. 8.