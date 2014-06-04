5 things that went wrong with Mariah Carey’s ‘Me. I Am Mariah…’ album release

Mariah Carey”s first album in five years, “Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse,” came out last week and debuted with rather unspectacular sales.
In numbers released today, “Elusive” sold 58,000 in its first week, according to Nielsen SoundScan. That”s Carey”s lowest opening weeks sales ever for a non-holiday album since the 1991 birth of SoundScan.
So what went wrong here?
*The title. Not only is it unwieldy, it”s three titles in one. It”s memorable for being awkward and egotistical and just strange… and that”s even knowing the too precious backstory of the title coming from a drawing she did when she was little. And who has referred to her as “the elusive chanteuse?” That seems self-appointed. Including your name in that album title only works once- on your self-titled debut-and she”d already gotten away with it doing it again on “The Emancipation of Mimi.”
*The project ran out of steam even before it came out: Originally titled “The Art of Letting Go,” the new album was first slated to be released sometime in 2012 or early 2013 following the release of first single, “Triumphant (Get ‘Em)” in 2012…. a song that”s not even on the new album, by the way. Then it just kept getting moved back for nearly two years. Add that to it seemed a sure shot for May 6 and then it mysteriously got moved to three weeks later and everyone just seemed confused about the actual release
*No killer single: By the time the album was came out, it was more than a year since the track that had received significant mainstream radio play, “Beautiful,” featuring Miguel, had gone to radio. People”s memories are short and subsequent singles, while they may have had success at other formats, particularly dance, didn”t gain traction at radio.
*Lack of promotion: If you combine everything Carey did over the past 18 months, from appearing on “American Idol,” to performing on “Good Morning America” and “Today,” and assorted other shows and her primetime special with Matt Lauer last Saturday (yeah, I had no idea about it until after the fact either… ), it may have added up to significant exposure, but the appearances were scattered over so long a period of time, her casual fans can”t be blamed for having no idea that the album had actually dropped on May 27.
*Tone deaf publicity: Carey kept showing up in the press but for the wrong reasons, like her Norma Desmond-like ride on a New York subway last week clad in a formal gown and white gloves. That doesn”t make her seem street or one with the people, it makes her seem confused about where she is and out of touch. If she wants to ride the subway, something I imagine she hasn”t done in decades, as a publicity stunt, that”s fine, but don”t do it in a way that only makes you seem even more unrelateable.
So what happens next? It would be nice if her label found a way to keep working the album because there are some really strong songs on there that could be radio hits, including “Cry” and “Make It Look Good.” (read our review here) The album is better than the opening week sales reflect and here”s hoping that it finds the audience that it deserves.
She can find comfort in my loving arms any time.
She is still mi number one fan and has always been. She is so grown and beautiful no one can compare to my Mimi ……love u for life and long as there’s haters u know u doing everything right. please give roc and roe hugs from auntie step. LOVE YALL SOOOOO MUCH
This is the most honest breakdown of Mariah’s current public image problem I have read. Thanks. 100% agree. The music is not the problem, it’s her public image. She is trying to be “herself”. That’s fine, but it won’t sell in the music business. She shouldn’t expect it to. But there are so good songs on the album.
your english is pathetic and this is the one thing very wrong about the whole write up!
The album sucks. That is why it did not sell! That simple!
Yet it got rave reviews it definitely did not suck like the article stated. You can please everyone though.
I agree with the promotion. If they would’ve just held the singles until 2013 and released the albums soon after, would’ve at least sold as well as her previous holiday album. But, people seemed to be over it before they got it. (Like you said, people got confused with all of the random push backs.)
Should’ve been named The Art of Letting Go OR just “Me. I am Mariah.” No extra words that I need a dictionary to spell. It really is a good albums. Not my favorite of Mariah’s, but still good. The weekend sales reflect the confusion. Many bought it the opening weekend, thought low for Mariah, but it only had steam from the lambs… Not just a casual fan. Sad, but true.
Hopefully her next album, not a compilation like #1 to Infinity, will sell better. She should begin working on it now… Have you heard her voice live on her Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour?! She’s sounding better… Closer to that beautiful tone of the early 2000s. Makes me have hope. Makes me happy to see that maybe, just maybe, she’ll redeem herself. (She doesn’t need to, not a comeback, just better album sales with a good release date, title, artwork, and promotion. MIAM only had one of those: the artwork.)