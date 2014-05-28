8 Baffling Questions ‘Godzilla’ 2014 Refused To Answer

'Godzilla' 2014 was a fantastic monster movie. Giant creatures smacking each other into skyscrapers and careening across an urban landscape speaks to the inner child in all of us whether we grew up on Voltron or Power Rangers. However, the monster aspect of this film is like the delicious center wrapped in a bland human movie. For all that it succeeded in resurrecting the King of the Monsters, there were plot holes big enough swallow Godzilla in one gulp.

WARNING: MASSIVE PLOT SPOILERS FOR 'GODZILLA' BECAUSE OBVIOUSLY.