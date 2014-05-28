8 Baffling Questions ‘Godzilla’ 2014 Refused To Answer

'Godzilla' 2014 was a fantastic monster movie. Giant creatures smacking each other into skyscrapers and careening across an urban landscape speaks to the inner child in all of us whether we grew up on Voltron or Power Rangers. However, the monster aspect of this film is like the delicious center wrapped in a bland human movie. For all that it succeeded in resurrecting the King of the Monsters, there were plot holes big enough swallow Godzilla in one gulp.
WARNING: MASSIVE PLOT SPOILERS FOR 'GODZILLA' BECAUSE OBVIOUSLY.
“How is Ford Brody’s wife this stupid?”
Also, I really can’t believe ANY mother would willingly part ways with their child in a situation like this just cause Daddy might be coming to get her.
Brody family was plagued in Jaws movies by the shark.
Stupid tag line.
OK….why is everybody missing the basic fact that as a predator Godzilla should be hunting and eating his prey instead of killing them and walking away…..he is not nature’s police force.
It’s already been said that Godzilla feeds off radioactivity at the bottom of the ocean, so he doesn’t need to eat them. He’s simply killing the mutos because they’re there. In the beginning of the movie the skeleton with the muto parasite eggs or whatever was one of his species. Basically the mutos are parasitic to godzilla, and he won’t have none of that shit
Okay I just came back from watching this movie, AND While it was an overall good movie, I was disappointed in the fact that ONCE AGAIN, The Americanization of Godzilla, Makes him look FAT and OLD, & too out of shape to battle two Monsters, And He only uses his Deadly breath TWICE, Plus the fact that this version, ONCE AGAIN, Places the focus on The People. instead of GODZILLA !!!! I liked the movies and once it comes out in DVD I WILL Buy it in order to have it in my collection. But I’m just not happy how America Film makers Still keep missing the mark.
All of you are assholes who can’t just appreciate a good movie. And he used his atomic breath twice only because the big guy was tired, two on one isn’t very fun. It was like his last resort. And those of you that complain about more people than Godzilla, if you actually listened to what they were trying to do in the movie you would understand why they kept switching.
Places focus on the humans once again* Um…. have you ever watched a Godzilla movie ? The focus is 90% on the humans in all the Japanese films….
OK here’s your answer. The MUTOs had a limited sphere of influence (represented in a scene) with their EMP. If any electronic device was outside that influence, it was not affected. The helicopter at the end could have easily been outside that sphere of influence. The EMP only works when they use it as a massive pulse – as is seen in the Hawaiian jungle and that has limited range.
We also learn that the MUTOs emit a sort of dampening field that cuts power to areas they are in; we learn this when the MUTO is killed at the end and the power comes back on.
But you are right that it does not explain why certain sources of power seem to stay on (like flashlights), while others go out. When the two soldiers are laying on the bridge and the MUTO passes by them, their flashlights should not have been working if you follow continuity.
There are similarities here between “Jaws” and “Godzilla”. Namely the last name Brody, the family being daunted by the monster and a fanatical father willing to prove the monsters existence (Jaws 2). I don’t think that’s unintentional as was the sparse use of the Godzilla throughout the film such as just his fins being seen swimming in the water and little pops in full here and there. It makes the final reveal more exciting.
Again we can see a similarity to “Jaws”. How many women characters were in that film? How many in Saving Private Ryan, Schindler’s List, The Pianist, The Monuments Men. Any film with soldiers fighting monsters isn’t going to have a lot of female leads. I can only think of the “Alien” films as an example of that.
Where were all the male leads in “Bridesmaids”?
Godzilla 2014 meets the American dub size of 400 feet , the 1954 Gojira is 160 feet if 400 feet as American dub G would have stomped on that tower clock when it ranged . I swear Ishiro Honda ghost directed this movie . Godzilla looks like the FAT STIFF HARD TO MOVE ORIGINAL but coming out of WW2 Toho did the best they could . Instead of doing the original all over , a third time , new approach spoiler here reason for those atom bomb test kill the sea monster . Man in monster suit look but CGI fixes things like that lifeless tongue and that radioactive saliva ( G heat ray ) . This felt like a Toho millennium one more series and in one of the movies , Godzilla is a divine punisher , for the stuff the Japanese war machine did to other countries . This Godzilla behaves more like a Gamera genetic construct and yet some Jurrassic Park stuff included here acting wise . Some humor to , as Godzilla wakes up after getting a charge from that nuke , jerks ,snorts , coughs some of that blue green goo then slowly like Jim Brown gets up right . As in the original Godzilla is seen from the ground and briefly . The prayer song from the 1954 original , music only is heard here and Pacific Rim Guess where “I’m not telling”
Women leads okay get a American version of that mind reader that talks to Godzilla also repeat scenario from Godzilla vs. Biolante . School kids hold up pictures of Godzilla .
DOGZILLA … not Godzilla
Re: the EMP question, Gojira seemed to always turn the lights back on when s/he walked past–a re-energizer, you know?
So we never see the nuke get disarmed, and I’m assuming it went off, although they don’t show this, which in itself is weird. How can what looks like a fairly slow boat have taken what we are told is an extremely powerful nuke far enough out to sea for San Francisco not to be totally fried, especially in the half an hour left on the clock? Even if it escaped the direct blast (which it wouldn’t) the radiation would make it uninhabitable. And then how could the helicopter that picks up Brody have made it out of the blast zone in 5 minutes?
Further questions – why would you use planes against creatures that knock out planes? Why not bomb from 10,000 feet? Why would you put troops on a bridge where they are totally vulnerable? Why would you not use thermobaric bombs rather than nukes, and use them straight away, over the sea or desert, rather than waiting for everyone to converge in a residential area. Why give troops useless light arms. Why use a train to carry a bomb not a plane. Why put a nuke only 20 miles from a city, and then let it out of your control. How is there enough time to brief a new mission, fly a plane up there, drop troops, find a bomb and carry it to a boat, then drive that boat out to sea, in an hour and a half. Why set that time at all – why not use an unarmed one as bait, and drop another when the monsters go for it. If Godzilla is supposed to restore ‘the natural order’ when do we mean? Don’t humans upset it? Why does Godzilla care? Are there no nuclear plants in Nevada – why would a MUTO travel to San Francisco, especially from a nuclear waste storage facility – surely they could meet there? Why would you put something you know feeds on radiation in that facility? Why not kill that one?
I get that I’m supposed to just switch off my brain and enjoy my popcorn, but seriously, it isn’t that hard to write a story that makes a little bit of sense.
They did show the nuke go off at the end when he is flying away in the helicopter.
Can someone tell me where Godzilla came from and where did he go at the end? Does he live in the ocean? Was this fact mentioned in the movie?
When ford Brody sets fire to muto nest is there a monster in the water while water is filling up
That was a japanese dragon statue head.
I saw Godzilla lastnight and Im a bit disappointed in this article, as the biggest plot hole in the film wasnt even listed here. Byran Cranston’s wife in the film….Apparently she died because of the radiation right? So why when Cranston goes back to the area that she died with his son, it blatantly shows there is no radiation present. And if theres no radiation present, then his wife should still be alive like he predicted. Right before he dies, Cranston tells his son to promise him that he’ll find out what happened to his mother. After that, there was no information, hint, or mention that the son even searched for his mother. He doesnt even seem to care or have anything feelings about his lost mother. In the film, shes forgotten as soon as Cranston’s character dies. That really disappointed me.
After the 15 years had gone by the M.U.T.O leached all of the radioactivity.
By the time the 15 years had past, the MUTO had fed off all the radiation, cleaning the area.
what happened to the person who saves the main character on the boat, did he stay on the boat and blow up to save that one person.
It’s not regulated to the sidelines. *relegated.