ABC Family renews ‘Secret Life,’ ‘Make It Or Break It’

ABC Family has ordered fresh seasons of its successful dramas “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Make It or Break It.”
The third season of “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and the second season of “Make It or Break It” will air in the summer of 2010 for ABC Family.
“Both returned last week to record numbers — our Millennial audience is just so passionate about these shows and has responded to both of these dramas in such a big way,” says ABC Family President Paul Lee.
The Jan. 4 premiere of “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” was the show’s second most-watched episode and became ABC Family’s most-watched telecast ever among viewers 12-34, females 12-34, teens and female teens. The teen pregnancy drama stars Shailene Woodley, Molly Ringwald, Mark Derwin, India Eisley, Ken Baumann, Daren Kagasoff, Francia Raisa, Megan Park and Greg Finley.
That same night, the start of the second half of the first “Make It or Break It” hit series highs in just about every possible demographic. The gymnastics-driven series stars stars Chelsea Hobbs, Ayla Kell, Josie Loren, Cassie Scerbo, Zachary Burr Abel, Peri Gilpin, Candace Cameron Bure and Susan Ward.
I was very disappointed in ABC Family when I watched Secret Life of an American Teenager on 1/11 with my 14 year old daughter. There was not one scene in the whole program that did not have to deal wit sex in some manner. Very disappointing for a primetime show geared toward teenagers. What are you trying to teach our children? Pre-mariatal sex is okay? Premarital sex is okay if you use protection? Premarital sex is okay and it is okay to cheat on your boyfriend/girlfriend? Masturbation is not a private matter and okay to speak of openly? Teenagers should know about their parents sexual encounters and be intimately invovled in their parents personal marital lives? I hope other parents rethink allowing their young teenagers watch this show and I hope ABC Family rethinks the plot as well!
I was very disappointed when you put huge in its place of make it are break it, and moving them to Tuesday. I’am not a lone in my feelings, I hope you take this in consideration and move it back to Monday’s in its regular slot!
I agree 100% with that comment!!!! put it back