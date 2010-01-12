ABC Family renews ‘Secret Life,’ ‘Make It Or Break It’

ABC Family has ordered fresh seasons of its successful dramas “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Make It or Break It.”

The third season of “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and the second season of “Make It or Break It” will air in the summer of 2010 for ABC Family.

“Both returned last week to record numbers — our Millennial audience is just so passionate about these shows and has responded to both of these dramas in such a big way,” says ABC Family President Paul Lee.

The Jan. 4 premiere of “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” was the show’s second most-watched episode and became ABC Family’s most-watched telecast ever among viewers 12-34, females 12-34, teens and female teens. The teen pregnancy drama stars Shailene Woodley, Molly Ringwald, Mark Derwin, India Eisley, Ken Baumann, Daren Kagasoff, Francia Raisa, Megan Park and Greg Finley.

That same night, the start of the second half of the first “Make It or Break It” hit series highs in just about every possible demographic. The gymnastics-driven series stars stars Chelsea Hobbs, Ayla Kell, Josie Loren, Cassie Scerbo, Zachary Burr Abel, Peri Gilpin, Candace Cameron Bure and Susan Ward.