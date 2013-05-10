ABC renews ‘Scandal,’ ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘Nashville’ and more

In a massive blast of Friday afternoon news, ABC announced at least 10 [but possibly 11] — and counting — renewals for the 2013-2014 season.

Most of the renewals were pretty much no-brainers as ABC had been the only network not to pick up a single show for next season, but a couple of the pickups lifted shows off the bubble.

On the comedy side, ABC has picked up fifth seasons for Emmy-winning smash “Modern Family” and under-the-radar success “The Middle,” plus a third season for “Suburgatory,” which was considered likely for renewal, but hardly a sure thing after a rough spring bouncing between the 9:30 and 8:30 time periods. “Last Man Standing,” a steady Friday performer, was picked up for a third season.

Expected to be in some limbo was “The Neighbors,” which had a rough debut, but remained steady through the year and even picked up some critical support and that’s exactly what has happened, with some sources reporting “Yes” and others reporting “No.”

The drama renewals were all closer to locks. Breakout hit “Scandal” has been picked up for a third season, as were slumping Sunday dramas “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge.” Still a strong Thursday success, “Grey’s Anatomy” was picked up for a 10th season, while Monday favorite “Castle” earned a sixth season.

The online minor uncertainty on the drama renewal front was “Nashville,” which has somewhat struggled through a tough season on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. but gets a big weekly DVR bump and offers many opportunities for ancillary revenue.

Stay tuned for more ABC information, including… sadly… cancellations.

