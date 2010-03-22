Green Day joins list of major touring acts out this summer

Green Day hits the road this summer for the second leg of “21st Century Breakdown” tour.

The summer portion starts Aug. 3 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. Tickets for some shows go on sale March. 26. Green Day is part of LiveNation”s new experiment for all-inclusive ticket pricing. Don”t kid yourself. All the usual service fees are there, just the transparency”s gone-just like the TicketMaster name–, so you don”t feel insulted anymore when you pay an additional 33% for the privilege of waiting on line and printing out your own ticket. It”s a psychological fix.

The good news is that Green Day will also offer a limited number of lawn seats at $20 for each amphitheater.

Before the trio hits the road, the boys need to dust off their suits and get gussied up for their premiere on the Great White Way: “American Idiot,” the musical based on their stellar 2004 album of the same name, opens on Broadway April 20. The play is helmed by Michael Mayer, who also directed “Spring Awakening.”