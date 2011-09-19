Alfredson’s ‘Tinker, Tailor’ smolders on screen

I don’t want to write too much about “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” right now because, point blank, I want to see it again and digest and — gasp! — consider. For now, though, I’ll start with this: It’s an impeccably made, satisfyingly dense piece of work from director Tomas Alfredson. It’s the rare film that is a slow burn but nevertheless moves along at a clip, with a very well-honed editorial sense, I might add.
The thing is, I saddled up to the film this afternoon without knowing the source material or bothering to investigate it much. I’ve never read John le Carre’s novel (I will) and I haven’t seen the 1979 British mini-series starring Alec Guiness (I will). And the vibe I get is it would be helpful to come to the new film with a modicum of knowledge on that, but it’s no less satisfying. It just means a second look is in order, and I’m all for it, because you come away with an extreme reverence for craft here.
Guy saw the film on a rainy day in Venice and offered a perfectly-reasoned take. As I go back and read through it for the first time now, I see it matches my own quite closely. One thing he brought up was the production design from Maria Djurkovic, and while that might not be the sexiest element to start in on, it was nevertheless one of the big takeaways for me here.
Each environment is so meticulously decorated to at times staggeringly profound thematic levels. Whether it’s a dismantled parade dragon in the street, a room of boxed-in chandeliers across from London’s Parliament or the sound-proofed conference room of Britain’s MI6, aka the Circus, the design of the film is telling the story just as much as the writing, Alfredson’s direction or the incredible ensemble performance.
Hoyte Van Hoytema’s camera captures these sets and everything that populates them with an icy objectivity, while Dino Jonsäter’s film editing, as mentioned, makes this complex yarn glide effortlessly along, smartly offering just enough to push forward and yet dialing it back for the performances to take center stage in quieter moments when necessary.
And on those performances — well, where to begin? I’m already getting into a higher word count than I wanted, but let me say Gary Oldman conveys tightly wound awareness and cool collection with equal measure, giving one of his most restrained yet affecting performances to date.
The vast ensemble is littered with highlights, and while I agree with Guy that Tom Hardy’s work is noteworthy for its knowing intelligence and breezy casualness, I was most taken by Benedict Cumberbatch’s peaks and valleys. The actor — who pops up in three films this year — balances gripping paranoia and tension one moment while emoting heart-wrenching loss the next.
Wait, Mark Strong also deserves to be singled out, but enough. I want to sit on it a bit more, give it another look and circle back around. I’m sure Focus would rather string this out a bit given that the US release is two months out, but the film has already landed in the UK, so if there are any Brits who’d like to join in here, feel free to engage in the comments section. More from me on it as we push through the season.
Nice new digs, Kris. Do you think this film will attract the Academy at large (age-wise)? It surely seems like something the crafts would wholly embrace: editing, art direction, makeup, sound, cinematography….and maybe costumes/score?
It’s a superb movie, and a fantastic start to the autumn here in the UK. As you say in your post just about every facet of the productions works to push the narrative along, and without a single car chase and barely a raised voice the tension builds and builds throughout.
The entire cast is superb, firing on all cylinders, and I’d like to offer some praise to Poor Man David Dencik whose underhand game playing perfectly counterpoint his panic at the airstrip.
Shame about the CGI bird, which appears to have flown in from Harry Potter and lost me for just a moment.
Oh, and I love what you’ve done here in your new home…
So this is the new InContention. I look forward to catching ‘Tinker, Tailor’ myself in December.
A rating Kris? Thought you were all done with those.
Can’t wait to see this, really happy to hear about Cumberbatch who was fantastic in Sherlock.
Figured I would give the feature a whirl since it’s built in here. But I may shy off of it and let Guy stick to it, as usual.
Ah alright.
I just saw the movie today and it’s definitely a throwback to cinema of the past. It’s great to see a film in this genre that feels incredibly realistic and doesn’t sell out in any way.
The performance of Oldman should result in at least an Oscar nomination and it’s been a long time coming. I remember way back with JFK thinking this guy is a hell of an actor and he’s proven it once again with his work here.
I would be surprised if there wern’t a number of tech nominations and Alfredson impressed me with his direction.
I think it could be a hard sell though at the US box office and hopefully awards recognition will generate more interest.
Really excited for this!