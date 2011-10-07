AMPAS president Sherak promises a younger, more diverse Academy

Last week, Sasha Stone held one of her Oscar Roundtable discussions at Awards Daily, where one of the issues raised was the Academy’s recent flurry of rule changes, particularly in the Best Picture category.
I responded as follows: “What concerns me is that the frantic adjustment and re-adjustment of the rules in the last two years alone indicates an organisation with no sense of consistency or confidence in itself. Solid, well-run, influential institutions don”t keep shifting the goalposts like this. This is supposedly the most senior, prestigious collective of film professionals in the world – they should be calling the shots, but instead they look desperately concerned about how they”re perceived.”
Mark Harris put it more tartly: “They”ve been throwing shit at the wall to see what sticks, and all it”s gotten them is a shit-covered wall.”
I thought back to these words when reading this Variety piece about AMPAS president Tom Sherak’s latest statement on the future of the Academy, in which he pledges to “take this organization into the next decade,” by recruiting a younger and more culturally diverse membership, launching a new website and incorporating new media into their regular processes.
On the face of it, these all sound like worthy commitments. That they’re considering introducing electronic voting to the Oscar race should maximize the campaign period, perhaps allowing voters more time to catch up on their screeners. A younger, more representative (and perhaps more professionally active) membership could also have a positive effect on the awards, though if that means signing up more members in the Russell Brand vein, one might wish for more selectivity. (“It’s not easy to get into the Academy,” Sherak proudly insists.)
By the time, however, that he gets into the umpteenth rehash of the Academy’s we-need-younger-viewers routine — with Sherak citing “more aggressive” marketing to this end — I can’t help wishing they, and the Oscars in particular, would stop fretting over their secondary audiences and accept themselves for what they are. This open courting of a younger demographic reads more desperate than daring; it doesn’t seem the strategy of an institution in control. Kids didn’t flock around the Oscars in my day, even with far fewer entertainment options; it’s delusional to think any formatting adjustments would make them start now.
I am heartened, however, by Sherak’s emphatic assertion that the Academy “will never change” its practise of handing out all 24 competitive statuettes on the telecast — cutting them is a suggested fix I repeatedly hear from pundits and commenters who care little for the fact that ditching technical categories would not only break each ceremony’s competitive narrative, but undermine the Oscars’ celebration of their own industry. Sherak’s refusal suggests that deep down inside, for all the organization’s insecure talk of teen appeal, he knows they can ill afford to lose the geeks.
Guy, I agree. I always wince when I hear such suggestions of cutting out categories from the broadcast. People who really love movies don’t mind. I look forward to all the awards handed out. All of those artists deserve their moment. People will always watch the Oscars in large numbers.
I’m certainly happy they haven’t cut the lesser awards from the broadcast. My friend gave arguably the best speech of the night this year after winning Best Live Action Short and is now part of the “younger, more diverse academy.”
If Sherak really wants to take the AMPAS into the next decade and make the Oscars relevant again, the fix is rather simple. 1) Move the broadcast to late Jan beginning in 2013. 2) Pray that The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and The Dark Knight Rises are both nominated. 3) Watch the ratings jump.
As always, it ultimately comes down to the movies in contention. But when you couple a weak year for movies with award ceremony fatigue, it’s a recipe for low ratings.
All they need is for the voters to watch the movies. It’s really that damn simple. If you’re not out there watching Shame and Certified Copy then your voting rights should be taken away. Now if people are watching those films and still voting for The King’s Speech and Sandra Bullock then oh well. The Academy is what it is.
A telecast without the technical categories would be no fun.
I think you’re spot on, Guy. Pandering to a younger audience to try and lift ratings and be ‘trendy’ ends up looking like exactly that: pandering.
The Nobel Prize doesn’t give a shit about being ‘relevant’ and garnering wide appeal (okay, Obama & Gore – fine; but otherwise it’s pretty good), neither do arts-type awards like the Pulitzer and the Booker. Granted, literature doesn’t have the mass market appeal of cinema, but still. My point is if they want to be prestigious, just be prestigious. If they want to be the MTV Awards, well, have at it, I guess.
CS Lewis once said that if you try to be original, you’ll fail; but if you just tell the truth, you’ll be original without trying. Replace the word ‘truth’ with ‘relevant’ and I think that’s some pretty sage advice for the Academy.
If I replace truth with relevant that phrase makes little sense.
Okay, well, you’ll need to slightly alter the grammar as well. But what i’m saying is, if they try to be relevant they’ll fail, if the academy just be the premiere film awards they’re meant to be, they’ll be relevant.
hmm..great read. I’m 21 and have been following the Oscars for about 2 years now…but I’m more of kindred spirit. I’m also sick of the ‘we need to be more appealing crowd’. they should learn from the James/Anne hosting fail last year. but I have feeling they will keep on…after every ceremony I always say to myself ‘well, they are the best at what they do so I respect their opinions against my own’ but..
The constant complaints about the telecast being too long are also extremely annoying. I mean, the Oscars (or, if you like, just film in general) are what so many of us live and breathe. Make the telecast 6 hours, I say. All the better. It only happens once a year.
It has always amused me that some of the same people who complain about the once-a-year Oscars being too long will gladly sit through a three-hour football game plus a preshow and a postshow *every week* for months without batting an eye.
Admittedly, I think football is excruciatingly boring, so that’s just a barrier I can’t overcome. But when I explain my perspective to them, you can sort of see the lightbulb turn on.
Pandering to younger, wider audience does nothing for the craft. What they need to do is to put effort in the Arts to educate and inspire the new generation to excel in the craft and uphold the standards of the Academy.
How about moving all the sound and short categories to the technical Oscars event? People understand cinematography, editing, visual effects, art direction, costume design and makeup because they can see them.
They don’t understand sound except for loudness. This very fact ruined the quality of new music recordings.
Who sees the shorts except the Academy members who votes for them?
Well, they said they’d never cut any of the ’24’. But I must say I agree with you on Sound/Shorts to the tech Oscars event. I’d say your post is accurate (people can understand cin, art d, cost, makeup, fx, score). Even people who have no real clue about it THINK they know about it. Sound editing/Sound Mixing (to the layman) is just bombast ^. I don’t mean to sound disrespectful. The sound engineers are BRILLIANT at what they can do. I just don’t necessarily feel like I’d be missing much if their win wasn’t televised (like those at the tech event). That’s just me.
I am concerned with the more diverse part of the Academy. I would like to see more members of color in the Academy.
I particularly don’t have a problem with Russell Brand. He illuminated foucauldian theory while talking about the Jonas Brothers’ purity ring. He wrote beautiful and touching pieces about the London revolts and addiction as it pertained to himself and Amy Winehouse. So I quite like the selection.
But the Academy needs to work on its diversity problem. One woman in its 83 year history has one the Best Directing Oscar.
“It’s not easy to get into the Academy”
…Tell that to Rooney Mara… She only needed her awful performance in Elm Streeet and 2 scenes in The social network to become a member…
WORD. Holy crap. I’ve been wanting someone to say it first, haha. She was truly. awful. in Elm Street. And her 2 scenes in TSN? Um, good? Serviceable?
Granted, she looks very good in Dragon Tattoo based on the trailers. But how she got into the Academy is beyond me.
How did that happen?!
Considering you get invited to the Academy on account of your accomplishments in the field of filmmaking it seems preposterous that they’re going to actively start inviting “younger” (i.e. unworthy) people just because. I’m no fan of the old farts either, but if you start inviting the Taylor Lautners of the world the Academy is going to turn into the MTV Movie Awards.
exactly
Whoa, whoa, whoa, let’s not go equating the word “younger” with “unworthy”. There are plenty of talented under-30s in the business with enough accomplishments under their belt to merit inclusion — let’s take Ryan Gosling as a prominent example — just as there are plenty of older professionals who have never done particularly noteworthy work. Let’s not leap to Taylor Lautner when we think “young”.
I’m glad you have such an informed opinion, Guy, as someone who reads a lot of Oscar blogs, you and Kris provide such a refreshing take on the whole thing. I couldn’t agree more that it’s ridiculous to try to appeal to younger viewers, why is that even relevant? I’m in my mid 20s and find it shocking that appealing to “young viewers” (am I the only one who feels the word “young” has been increasingly used to describe younger and younger people? Who will the “young crowd” be in 10 years? 7 years old?) has become confounded with the idea of putting on a good show. It’s also a shame because the second people start saying they are trying to appeal to that crowd, you know they are not part of that crowd.
The Oscars should be about putting on a good show and celebrating film. I wish that they were more concerned with changing the incredibly American/British-centric, white, hetero male-dominated norm that has become synonym with the Academy rather than attempting to change stuff about the Oscars that don’t need fixing.
And thank you for calling them out on inviting Russell f-ing Brand to join! Seriously, who are the people voting for these awards? No wonder Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for what has to be the worst awarded performance this side of the 2000s
I’m just annoyed with the academy and it’s desire to move up the awards show to january, just even the talk makes me angry because i feel like are driving the show into the ground and not realizing it. the oscars are the oscars — the most prestigious award ANYONE and EVERYONE in the industry strives for and for me all this rush talk is just making the process demeaning and almost unjust — because it doesn’t give audiences and more importantly voters the chance to see the movies that they choose to nominate — it will end up being just choosing movies that everyone else is talking about and then just voting for whoever everyone thinks is good. the honor is shortchanged, voters should not be rushed into a choice for a nomination nor for a win. The show should be moved to March.
If you’re going to recruit a younger membership, get ready for more low-brow movies like “Crash” winning the top prize. The membership should be older, in other words more accomplished professionals who have worked long and hard in the industry and they know their stuff and film history.
I wonder if the Oscar show will include any Asian American artists since the Academy often fails to recognize their existence.