Amy Smart nurses CBS pilot role

Recent pilot season favorite Amy Smart has has landed her fourth pilot lead role in five years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smart will topline an untitled CBS medical drama about a mobile team that travels the country lending a hand in life-and-death crisis situations.

Smart will play a tough nurse who stands up to the doctors on her team (and sleeps with one of them). You know… Just like the nurses in “Nurse Jackie,” “Mercy” and “Hawthorne.”

In the 2009 pilot season, Smart (“Varsity Blues”) starred in “See Kate Run” for ABC. In 2008, she did “The Meant to Be’s” for CBS. Her 2006 pilot, “Smith,” was ordered to series by CBS, but lasted only three episodes.

In other CBS casting news, Australian actor Sullivan Stapleton has landed one of the leads in the Vegas cop comedy “The Odds,” playing a longtime homicide detective who takes a demotion.

Sullivan, a veteran of numerous Aussie productions, has a scene stealing role in the Sundance award-winning crime thriller “Animal Kingdom.”