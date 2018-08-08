The Other Justice League Characters Will Not Appear In ‘Aquaman’

#Justice League
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.08.18

DC

Jason Momoa made his DC Extended Universe debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but don’t expect to see the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel (or Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and the Flash) in Aquaman. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director James Wan revealed that Khal Drogo’s aquatic adventure with Nicole Kid(aqua)man will be a Justice League-free zone.

“I wanted to keep the story to the world of Aquaman and not have to worry about what other characters are doing in their films and how that would affect us,” The Conjuring filmmaker said. “I just thought the simplest way was to keep it clean — keep it simple and let it be an Aquaman story.”

“I told them I understand and respect that it’s part of a bigger universe but at the end of the day I have to tell the story I want to tell, and I want to develop the character as well. It was something the studio was respectful about… In my movie, he starts off one way and becomes very different by the end. It’s a classic hero’s journey. I equate our story to The Sword and the Stone, it’s a very Arthurian story about a journey to becoming king.” (Via)

Of the five films in the DCEU so far, three have featured Ben Affleck’s Batman. In what’s probably a TOTAL COINCIDENCE, the outliers — Man of Steel and Wonder Woman — are the only movies with a Rotten Tomatoes score above 50 percent. Wan (and any DC director who makes a standalone entry) might be onto something here. Aquaman comes out on December 21.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justice League
TAGSAQUAMANDCDCEUJustice League

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP