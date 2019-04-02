Marvel

So, tickets for Avengers: Endgame went on sale today. You might have heard about it. You might also still be waiting in a virtual line for tickets, but I’ll move on; no need to raise your blood pressure even higher. Marvel released a brand-new teaser for the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, too, showing the Avengers assembling to take on the Mad Titan himself, Thanos. It’s weird to hype the scene so much, considering it’s not much of a fight. All Ant-Man has to do is “[crawl] into his ass and instantly grow in size.” The end.

That’s how the best, only worthwhile Endgame theory goes, at least. It even made its way to co-director Anthony Russo during a recent interview with Fandango. He hadn’t “seen that one yet,” but when it’s proposed that Endgame should end with the “Thanos butt theory,” Russo replied, “I wish we had.” Maybe he’s bluffing? We know the Endgame teasers are full of fake footage, after all…

Russo continued, “Look, [brother/co-director Joe and I] were fans long before we were filmmakers in the MCU, so we understand that point of view of participating in the narrative as a viewer and loving these characters and thinking about all the possibilities about where these characters can go, and really understanding their experiences and their journey. So, the fact that the fans are enthusiastic about participating at that level is amazing. That’s the best place to be.” It’s certainly a better place to be than Thanos’… well, you know.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26.

(Via Fandango)