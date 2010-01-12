Beyonce taking a break in 2010

Beyonce has declared it’s time for her to take a break from the music business, even if it’s just for half a year.

“It’s definitely time to take a break, to recharge my batteries,” the 28-year-old singer told USA Today. “I’d like to take about six months and not go into the studio. I need to just live life, to be inspired by things again.”

The singer has made a to-do list that contains things like visiting certain restaurants and maybe “taking a class,” some decompression activities that she told the newspaper she’s making herself complete before starting on a new project.

Beyonce Knowles has been promoting her 2008 set “I Am… Sasha Fierce,” well, fiercely since its release. She slated concerts for a a third of the year last year and prepped a live concert DVD of the experience for the holidays. She was present at many major awards events last year, and will be omnipresent at the forthcoming Grammy Awards ceremony on Jan. 31; she leads the pack in nominations for the 52nd annual event, with 10 nods.

But aside from that appearance, pluse some dates Down Under in February, it sounds like Knowles is set to disappear. She has continued work on Nintendo video game Style Savvy and will appear in commercials promoting the project in March. She’s also developing a perfume and more fashion ideas with her mom Tina Knowles for the House of Deréon label. And she’s always got her eye out for a good script, one that can shovel in more critical acclaim like her appearance as Etta James in 2008’s “Cadillac Records” did.

“I learned that drama is probably what I’m best at. I really enjoy it, too – though it can be emotionally draining. Now I know I need to take time out for a project like that, rather than juggle it with 50 other things. I’m only one person.”

So, yeah, is that all really “slowing down?” Perhaps, if you’re Beyonce, it is. Now she may have time to sit in the crowd at husband Jay-Z’s forthcoming shows.