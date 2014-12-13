‘Birdman’ leads 2014 San Francisco critics nominations, ‘The Sacrament’ gets some love

“Birdman” has led with the most nominations from another critics group, this time the San Francisco Film Critics Circle. The film picked up nine nominations. A distant second was “Boyhood” with six. Most interesting tip of the hat? To Gene Jones, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in “The Sacrament.”

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced Dec. 14. And keep track of the season at The Circuit!

Best Picture

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Imitation Game”

“Under the Skin”

“Whiplash”

Best Director

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Mike Leigh, “Mr. Turner”

Jonathan Glazer, “Under the Skin”

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”

Best Actress

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Essie Davis, “The Babadook”

Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Supporting Actor

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Gene Jones “The Sacrament”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

Agata Kulesza, “Ida”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Gone Girl”

“The Imitation Game”

“Inherent Vice”

“Snowpiercer”

“Wild”

Best Original Screenplay

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Mr. Turner”

“A Most Violent Year”

“Whiplash”

Best Cinematography

“Birdman”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Ida”

“Mr. Turner”

“Under the Skin”

Best Editing

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Inherent Vice”

“Under the Skin”

“Whiplash”

Best Production Design

“Birdman”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Inherent Vice”

“Mr. Turner”

“Snowpiercer”

Best Animated Feature

“Big Hero 6”

“The Boxtrolls”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“The LEGO Movie”

“The Tale of Princess Kaguya”

Best Foreign Language Picture

“Force Majeure”

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

“Ida”

“Two Days, One Night”

“Wild Tales”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Finding Vivian Maier”

“Jodorowsky's Dune”

“Life Itself”

“The Overnighters”

Special Citation

(for under-appreciated cinema)

“Blue Ruin”

“The Galapagos Affair”

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

“Listen Up Philip”

“The One I Love”