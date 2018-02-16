Marvel

It’s safe to say that people are hyped for Black Panther. Ever since King T’Challa strode into Captain America: Civil War two years ago (and into the comics years before that) and stole the whole damn show, fans have been desperate to see the ruler of Wakanda in action again. In the weeks leading up to Marvel’s latest release, Black Panther has broken numerous records and received glowing reviews, and now audiences have finally seen the first round of screenings, and they are loving it.

It’s safe to say that Black Panther does not disappoint. As the reactions on Twitter start to roll in, they ranged from excited to ready to buy real estate in Wakanda (which is, unfortunately, still fictional).

#BlackPanther was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 definitely seeing it a few more times this weekend — Jay Rose (@JayRose_) February 16, 2018

I can’t even express what it means to see my people on screen being unapologetically black, proud of our heritage, looking FINE, giving white people like 5% of the dialogue like we usually get!!! #BLACKPANTHER — Brie (@coolbreeeze_) February 16, 2018

#BlackPanther was well written, very well acted, shot beautifully. Script/Dialog was very well paced. 3D didn't do it justice for me. Large screen format is a must. It's a solid comic book movie. — The Geeked Life (@thegeekedlife) February 16, 2018

Well #BlackPanther was everything I dreamed it would be I am very happy I can't wait until the next one — Amanda Waller (@naptural_mae) February 16, 2018

Caught #BlackPanther tonight. Really enjoyed it. Characters were all fleshed out and great. They really did not stifle their creativity when it came to the various tech and gadgets on display. Mostly stands alone, for those of you not caught up on the MCU. — Jonathan Fournier (@JonFour) February 16, 2018

Our whole theater stood up clapping. Tribal prints everywhere. Majestic! #BlackPanther — Andrien 🛫 Wakanda (@EscoBlades) February 16, 2018

Just finished #BlackPanther Absolutely Amazing! @letitiawright as Shuri is fantastic. I cannot wait to see what comes next for the #Wakanda princess. — Brenda (@Vanima81) February 16, 2018

In the theater right now about to watch #BlackPanther and I’m so excited! Trying to keep my joy contained haha. The theater is filling up and people are a buzz 😄😄✊🏾 — Amber Rosario (@Ambivurt) February 16, 2018

#BlackPanther is awesome. No punk ass criticism. A great superhero film with an awesome bad guy. — Trey Dabbs (@tx333) February 16, 2018

Wakanda did not disappoint. Planning to become a permanent resident. #BlackPanther — Unmasked Podcast (@Unm4sk3dPodc4st) February 16, 2018

black panther exceeds the hype which is wild. i sat there with my arms folded on some hater shit and by the end i really was about to google map a trip to wakanda — Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 16, 2018