It’s safe to say that people are hyped for Black Panther. Ever since King T’Challa strode into Captain America: Civil War two years ago (and into the comics years before that) and stole the whole damn show, fans have been desperate to see the ruler of Wakanda in action again. In the weeks leading up to Marvel’s latest release, Black Panther has broken numerous records and received glowing reviews, and now audiences have finally seen the first round of screenings, and they are loving it.
I’m not sure, there’s been an awful lot of alt right types who haven’t seen it yet telling me how bad it is the last few days…
The inevitable blowback from snowflake conservatives who can’t stand ANYTHING not being all about them will be monumental.
This is great. Whether the movie is good or not, seeing so many people so happy about its mere existence is very heart warming. Can’t wait to see it
Saw it last night, and it is really good. Really different in a good way. It being a superhero movie is almost an after thought, and it is a fundamental shift to the MCU in general I think. The racist blowback is probably going to be huge, but POC are going to be cosplaying characters from this for YEARS. I enjoyed it, and will see it again. I figure a vote with my $ is the best thing I can do to offset the trolls.
First off let me say, i loved the movie! Action scenes were awesome, Klaw was one of the best villains in a MCU movie to date (very Jokerish and fun), Michael B. Jordan was great as Killmonger and Shuri steals the movie. But some of the dialogue just bothered me. There is a scene where a man is dying who just dove in front of a bullet to save a Wakandans life is brought back to get help and he is greeted with “O great another white boy for me to fix.” And another scene where that same man is told by a Wakandan that he doesn’t get to speak here. Now i know that this will probably be met with responses such as ‘Hows it Feel?’ or what not, but what im saying is that what i feel is wrong in todays world is the vibe of Now its ur turn over how come we just be equals.
Ahhh twitter, where 2/3 of the accounts are fake and idiot “writers” on uproxx claim everything posted there as gospel.
On another note I will say this movie rocks.