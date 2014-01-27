CBS announces the latest ‘Amazing Race’ All-Stars cast

There had been rumors for months, but CBS officially announced the teams returning for the latest All-Stars cast of “The Amazing Race.”
Unlike “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” has been fairly judicious in its use of returning teams over the years, so we’re only just beginning to break into three-time “Amazing Race” competitors. This group of 11 teams includes likable favorites Flight Time & Big Easy and Jet & Cord, plus Margie & Luke, who allegedly people like, even if I can’t find any evidence of which people those are. [Brendan & Rachel are only making their second “Amazing Race” appearance, but with two “Big Brother” appearances apiece, they’ve spent more time on CBS than any of the other teams.]
The producers have also heavily cast this season with high energy teams that polarized viewers and their rival teams. You might not have thought that Leo & Jamal, Natalie & Nadiya and Joey & Meghan *all* needed to return at the same time, but you’d be wrong.
“The Amazing Race” returns on Sunday, February 23 with a one-hour episode.
Check out all 11 teams in the gallery below, along with the thing I think they’ve best remembered for, as well as my exit interviews from most of the teams’ original runs.
Yikes. I outright loathe 5 of the 11 teams (Afghan, Brenchel, John, Margie/Luke, and the fucking Twinnies,); dislike Joey and Meghan and Jet and Cord, an bored by Team Cancer survivors’ inability to talk about anything other than surviving cancer or other physical maladies, an mostly meh towards Bopper and Mark (I know, heresy), mostly like the Globetrotters but dislike third time racers as a general rule, which leaves me… rooting for Caroline and Jen? Who were amusing, but not exactly a team I actively liked.
This is a disaster of a cast. I might skip this season, for the first time ever.
Andrew – It’s a strange cast, with only a few teams that “everybody” likes. Restricting to very recent seasons obviously hurts, but I’m not sure how you don’t include The Chippendales at the very least.
Of all the hundreds of previous racers they could have picked from this is who they came up with?? I’m definitely skipping this season.
I read somewhere that the Chippendales were originally casted, but were pulled at the last minute.
Wayyy too many shrill annoying loud voiced teams of this group:
Brendan/Rachel
Leo/Jamal
Youtubers
Twinnies
They are all just going to be trying to be louder than each other, ugh, its going to be unbearable.
Jobin00 – Yeah, it’s a season of high-spirited shriekers. I can’t imagine that’ll make for good TV…
I’m excited to see if John’s road to being a complete psychopath is complete or still being realized. We saw him starting to break down during that surfboard challenge.
The Globetrotters have been consistently entertaining for me; the right mix of competitiveness and human decency. One of my fav Race moments was when they messed with that scared girl at the top of the large water slide to finally get ahead of that team. I’ll be rooting for them.
I’ll also be rooting for the Twinners cab to run into the YouTubers’ cab, both going at least 80 mph.
I am disappointed in this. How can you at least not add a couple more likable teams. The snowboarders, the chippendales. Come on CBS!
Ok whoever is in charge of casting for this show should be fired immediately and never be hired in the tv world again. An allstar season and I have less than 0 interest in watching it, and I have seen every season.
Forget 5, there are at least 7 truly unlikeable teams. Not only downright nasty teams, just total lack of any personality. Hate and whining like little kids is not a personality (Brenchel). And seriously, isnt their 15 minutes of fame up, like 2 years ago? He is never going to finish medical school lol
UGH!
I guess “All Stars” means “teams that have played in the last 4 years”. That’s when I started watching TAR and I’m familiar with most of these teams.
Like everyone else, I despise Brachel. The twinnies and Aphganimals are almost as bad.
I bailed on the last season when Brachel were on, but I’ll tune in this season. I think I’m done with Survivor for good so between this and Big Brother Canada I should get my reality TV fix.
Btw, has the douchebag Brendan finished his dissertation or is he resigned to a life of reality TV?
Just FYI: The headline says “American Race.”
Kevin – Weird… Fixed… Thanks!
Who thought this cast was a good idea? Are you kidding me?
This is a really weak field. Margie and Luke playing three seasons is bizarre because they’re not actually incredibly engaging characters/great talking heads. Like, I may not find the Cowboys to be all that funny but they’re still great narrators, and the Globetrotters are incredibly likable at the very least. Margie and Luke were a great team to have on one season and an understandable team to have on a second (though Unfinished Business had a *ridiculous* amount of TAR14 teams). Three is just… really?
And oh god, the high energy teams. Why is YouTube back? I mean, Mark and Bopper were obvious locks. I get the Twinnies. I even get the Afghanimals (who, if you look past what tryhards they are, seem like a very strong team who at least didn’t turn into monsters the way so many other teams become once the race drags on). But *YouTube?* Maybe Meghan on some inevitable frankenteam season, but Joey? No. Never.
Dave and Conner are boring but at this point I’ll take a boring team, and John and Jessica are an improvement on the usual boring Young Athletic Couple (see: Amanda and Kris inexplicably being brought back for Unfinished Business). But this cast is a mess.
I really liked the Twins. Zest and go-get-’em spirit, made a lively race. Sure, they are better with the volume turned low and the captions turned on — but I can do that…
But yeah, I did hate the pitch of Youtube Boy – God! Have I *ever* wanted to slap someone on tv? I’m not a violent person – but he took me there – he really did.
And the Country Blondes? Hell – they were not afraid to get sweaty and dirty and they made me laugh. Plus, animal love?? I’m down with that…
As for the others? Well, let’s see how they do. I guess… ?
I actually like both of these teams, but can you imagine if the Twinnies and the Afghanimals formed an alliance? I think their combined energy could power our planet.
Pretty sure they would’ve brought back the Chippendales. I bet you they tried, but maybe they just weren’t available.
Thanks CBS for bringing back ex-contestants. I have talked to hundreds of people who would like a chance to play The Amazing Race. Why do you keep bringing back previous players? That takes the whole meaning of “you may be eliminated ” into meaning “don’t worry, you can come back again and play again”.
I totally agree. Same as Survivor. Why keep giving the same people a slot in the same reality shows. There are many people out there just praying for a chance to be part of one of these contests.
Agree with others. I have been a “don’t miss” die-hard fan of TAR for many years. I usually can’t wait for the new season, and for the first time I have ZERO interest in watching. I can’t stand most of the teams, like one or two, and don’t really care one way or the other for the rest. Horrible casting. I am sitting this season out.