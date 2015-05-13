CBS First Images: ‘Supergirl’ with glasses, ‘Rush Hour’ hijinks, ‘Limitless’ blur

CBS is clearly saving the first images of Kara Zor-El in motion for the “Supergirl” trailer premiering during the network's upfront presentation on Wednesday (May 13) afternoon, but we finally have our first normal images from the buzz-y pilot.

It turns out that glasses are as effective at disguising Kara as they are at obfuscating Clark Kent's identity.

And it turns out that Kara's boss, Calista Flockhart's Cat Grant appears to be a very busy woman.

CBS announced its full schedule on Wednesday morning and also dropped a handful of pictures from its new shows.

You have Justin Hires and Jon Foo getting their respective Chris Tucker and Jackie Chans on in pictures from the midseason police dramedy “Rush Hour.”

You've got Dianne Wiest and James Brolin leading a superior ensemble in “Life in Pieces.”

There's Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden in a frenzied ER in “Code Black.”

And Jake McDorman is using his enhanced brain capacity to avoid another “Manhattan Love Story” in “Limitless.”

Check out the full gallery of CBS images: