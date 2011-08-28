Complete list of the 2011 MTV VMA winners

Here are the winners of the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, announced live from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 28. MTV VMA nominees are as follows, with winners highlighted:



VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

1. Adele – “Rolling in the Deep”

2. Tyler, The Creator – “Yonkers”

**WINNER 3. Katy Perry – “Firework”**

4. Beastie Boys – “Make Some Noise”

5. Bruno Mars – “Grenade”



BEST NEW ARTIST:

1. Foster the People – “Pumped Up Kicks”

2. Wiz Khalifa – “Black and Yellow”

**WINNER 3. Tyler, The Creator – “Yonkers”**

4. Big Sean featuring Chris Brown – “My Last”

5. Kreayshawn – “Gucci Gucci”



BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO:

1. Wayne featuring Cory Gunz – “6’7”

2. Kanye West featuring Rihanna and Kid Cudi – “All Of The Lights”

3. Chris Brown featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes – “Look at Me Now”

4. Lupe Fiasco – “The Show Goes On”

*WINNER 5. Nicki Minaj – “Super Bass”**



BEST MALE VIDEO:

1. Cee Lo Green – “F*** You”

2. Eminem featuring Rihanna – “Love The Way You Lie”

3. Bruno Mars – “Grenade”

4. Kanye West Featuring Rihanna and Kid Cudi – “All Of The Lights”

**WINNER 5. Justin Bieber – “U Smile”**



BEST FEMALE VIDEO:

1. Adele – “Rolling In The Deep”

2. Katy Perry – “Firework”

3. Beyoncé – “Run The World (Girls)”

4. Nicki Minaj – “Super Bass”

**WINNER 5. Lady Gaga – “Born This Way”**



BEST POP VIDEO:

1. Adele – “Rolling In The Deep”

2. Bruno Mars – “Grenade”

*WINNER 3. Britney Spears – “Till The World Ends”**

4. Katy Perry – “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)”

5. Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, Nayer & Afrojack – “Give Me Everything”



BEST ROCK VIDEO:

1. The Black Keys – “Howlin For You”

**WINNER 2. Foo Fighters – “Walk”**

3. Foster the People – “Pumped Up Kicks”

4. Mumford & Sons – “The Cave”

5. Cage The Elephant – “Shake Me Down”



BEST COLLABORATION:

1. Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, Nayer & Afrojack – “Give Me Everything”

2. Chris Brown featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes – “Look At Me Now”

3. Kanye West Featuring Rihanna and Kid Cudi – “All Of The Lights”

**WINNER 4. Katy Perry Featuring Kanye West – “E.T.”***

5. Nicki Minaj featuring Drake – “Moment 4 Life”

BEST VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE:

1. Eminem feat. Rihanna, “Love the Way You Lie”

2. Katy Perry, “Firework”

**WINNER 3. Lady Gaga, “Born This Way”**

4. Pink, “F*ckin’ Perfect”

5. Rise Against, “Make It Stop”

6. Taylor Swift, “Mean”



BEST ART DIRECTION:

**WINNER 1. Adele – “Rolling In The Deep”**

2. Katy Perry featuring Kanye West – “E.T.”

3. Lady Gaga – “Judas”

4. Kanye West featuring Dwele – “Power”

5. Death Cab For Cutie – “You Are A Tourist”



BEST CHOREOGRAPHY:

**WINNER 1. Beyoncé – “Run The World (Girls)”**

2. Britney Spears – “Till The World Ends”

3. Lady Gaga – “Judas”

4. Bruno Mars – “The Lazy Song”

5. LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett & Goon – “Rock Party Rock Anthem”



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

**WINNER 1. Adele – “Rolling In The Deep”**

2. 30 Seconds To Mars – “Hurricane”

3. Eminem featuring Rihanna – “Love The Way You Lie”

4. Katy Perry – “Teenage Dream”

5. Beyoncé – “Run The World (Girls)”



BEST DIRECTION:

**WINNER 1. Adele – “Rolling In The Deep”**

2. Katy Perry featuring Kanye West – “E.T.”

3. Eminem featuring Rihanna – “Love The Way You Lie”

4. 30 Seconds To Mars – “Hurricane”

5. Beastie Boys – “Make Some Noise”



BEST EDITING:

1. Katy Perry featuring Kanye West – “E.T.”

2. 30 Seconds To Mars – “Hurricane”

**WINNER 3. Adele – “Rolling In The Deep”**

4. Manchester Orchestra – “Simple Math”

5. Kanye West Featuring Rihanna and Kid Cudi – “All Of The Lights”



BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS:

**WINNER 1. Katy Perry featuring Kanye West – “E.T.”**

2. Linkin Park – “Waiting For The End”

3. Manchester Orchestra – “Simple Math”

4. Kanye West featuring Dwele – “Power”

5. Chromeo – “Don’t Turn The Lights On”

For more on this year’s 2011 MTV Video Music Awards read HitFix’s live-blog of the awards.