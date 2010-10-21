Conan O’Brien’s first TBS guests include Seth Rogen, Tom Hanks, Jon Hamm

#TBS #Tom Hanks #Seth Rogen #Jon Hamm #Conan
10.21.10 8 years ago
Conan O’Brien’s first TBS guest will be determined via poll, but “Conan” will welcome a slew of big and small screen A-listers for its first week.
TBS has announced that the guests on the Monday, Nov. 8  “Conan” premiere will be Seth Rogen, musical guest Jack White and the aforementioned First Guest Poll winner.
The following night, Tom Hanks and Jack McBrayer will be the guests, with Soundgarden dropping by to perform. Jon Hamm, Charlyne Y and Fistful of Mercy will guest on Wednesday, Nov. 10. And “Conan” will finish its first week with Michael Cera, Julie Bowen and comedian Jon Dore.
For at least one week, “Conan” has answered questions regarding whether or not a freshly created cable talk show will be able to compete with Leno & Letterman for top-line talent. Stay tuned for Week Two…
“Conan” will originate from Stage 15 at Warner Bros. Studios.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TBS#Tom Hanks#Seth Rogen#Jon Hamm#Conan
TAGSCONANCONAN O'BRIENguestsJON HAMMSETH ROGENTBSTOM HANKS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP