Dave Grohl’s Sound City Players book L.A. gig

L.A. rock fans are finally getting a chance to see the dream collaboration between Stevie Nicks and Rage Against the Machine.

While Park City, Utah may be the first place fans can catch Dave Grohl”s all-star group the Sound City Players, after the accompanying rock doc “Sound City” premieres at the Sundance Film Festival, the band has added an SoCal gig which will feature even more music stars.

The group has set a one-time-only L.A. performance at the Hollywood Palladium, the same night the film first screens in L.A. at the nearby Cinerama Dome on January 31.

Assembled to play the music created for film (plus some classic cuts), the L.A. configuration of the Sound City Players will feature Grohl, Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Nicks, John Fogerty, Rick Springfield, Lee Ving of Fear, Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, Robert Levon Been and Peter Hayes of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, and members of Grohl’s former bands Nirvana and Foo Fighters, including Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Krist Novoselic, Chris Shiflett, and Pat Smear. Paul McCartney, who joined Grohl, Smear and Noveselic for a song on the 12/12/12 Hurricane Sandy tribute, isn’t scheduled to play. “Sound City,” which is Grohl’s directorial debut, is about the legendary Van Nuys, California, recording studio where acts including Nirvana, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Dr. John, Metallica and, um, Charles Manson have all recorded.