Dave Grohl’s Sound City Players book L.A. gig

#Rage Against The Machine #Dave Grohl
01.15.13 6 years ago

L.A. rock fans are finally getting a chance to see the dream collaboration between Stevie Nicks and Rage Against the Machine. 

While Park City, Utah may be the first place fans can catch Dave Grohl”s all-star group the Sound City Players, after the accompanying rock doc “Sound City” premieres at the Sundance Film Festival, the band has added an SoCal gig which will feature even more music stars.

The group has set a one-time-only L.A. performance at the Hollywood Palladium, the same night the film first screens in L.A. at the nearby Cinerama Dome on January 31.

Assembled to play the music created for film (plus some classic cuts), the L.A. configuration of the Sound City Players will feature Grohl, Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Nicks, John Fogerty, Rick Springfield, Lee Ving of Fear, Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, Robert Levon Been and Peter Hayes of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, and members of Grohl’s former bands Nirvana and Foo Fighters, including Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Krist Novoselic, Chris Shiflett, and Pat Smear.

Paul McCartney, who joined Grohl, Smear and Noveselic for a song on the 12/12/12 Hurricane Sandy tribute, isn’t scheduled to play.

“Sound City,” which is Grohl’s directorial debut, is about the legendary Van Nuys, California, recording studio where acts including Nirvana, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Dr. John, Metallica and, um, Charles Manson have all recorded. 

Tickets for the Palladium performance go on sale here at noon on Wednesday, January 16. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rage Against The Machine#Dave Grohl
TAGSAlain JohannesBlack Rebel Motorcycle Clubbrad wilkCHEAP TRICKChris Gossdave grohlFEARjohn fogertyLee VingRAGE AGAINST THE MACHINERICK SPRINGFIELDsound citySOUND CITY PLAYERSSTEVIE NICKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP