FOX

[Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War (and not-really for Deadpool) below]

During the lead-up to the enormously successful Avengers: Infinity War, directors Joe and Anthony Russo released a PSA video against spoilers that ended with #ThanosDemandsYourSilence. This was also the hashtag that the brothers used in a now-deleted tweet that contained a letter asking fans to kindly not reveal that, you know, Thanos ended up killing many of their favorite superheros (even though Mark Ruffalo had already spoiled the ending months in advance, but no one realized it).

The letter was flanked by Thanos’ infinity gauntlet, which only revealed that he had (thus far) collected two stones. Of course, FOX decided to have some fun with this concept by having Deadpool himself mock the Marvel letter’s design — by including dog paws and a baby’s hand — while dropping his own obnoxious “spoiler” into the mix, as tweeted by Ryan Reynolds. Read below if you dare:

“To the greatest fans in the whole universe. We have embarked on the “Deadpool 2: This is King of Your Guys’ Fault” World Tour. Almost everyone involved in the film has given Maximum Effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets, like how David Blaine catches bullets in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders’ delicious mustache. Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot. One of the is not Ryan Reynolds. We’re asking that when you see Deadpool 2, you don’t say a f***ing word about the fun sh*t in the movie. Cause it’d be super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one. Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding?

Kidding? Although Deadpool does bite it in issue #250 of his comic, there’s no way that FOX will kill off this cash cow anytime soon. Reynolds has even revealed that while there may not be a Deadpool 3 by name, his character will almost certainly continue in a full-on X-Force movie. Witness the glorious, sarcasm-filled letter below.