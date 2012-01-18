Death Cab for Cutie announce North American tour

Indie-poppers/genuine crossover successes Death Cab for Cutie have announced dates for a North American tour, which will commence beginning on April 10th at Denver’s Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The band will be accompanied on-stage throughout by San Francisco orchestral group Magik Orchestra, which provided string arrangements on the group’s latest album, “Codes and Keys”, in addition to collaborating with them on their recent episode of “VH1 Storytellers”.

In addition, Pitchfork darling Youth Lagoon (a.k.a Trevor Powers) will open for the group beginning on April 27th at New York City’s Beacon Theater and will continue to support them for the duration of the tour, which will culminate in a “homecoming concert” at Seattle’s Paramount Theater on May 13th. The opening act for the first half of the tour has yet to be announced.

For members of the official DCFC fanclub, presale tickets will be available beginning on January 20th (that would be this Friday); everyone else can pick them up starting on January 27th.

To kick off the tour, the official press release also mentions the band’s latest single “Underneath the Sycamore”, which recently debuted along with an animated, film noir-inspired music video directed by Walter Robot (who also helmed the inventive clip for the band’s 2009 single “Grapevine Fires”). Like Robot’s previous video for the band, it’s a very cool little piece that even contains footage from the “Grapevine” video in an inspired bit that sees the protagonist – a man wandering through a seedy, black-and-white urban landscape in search of a lost love – entering a movie theater that just so happens to be screening it.

You can check out the new clip, along with a listing of the band’s upcoming tour dates, below.

Also, after giving it a watch, be sure to rate the “Sycamore” video for yourself at top left! My grade: A-.

North American tour dates:

* w/ Youth Lagoon

4/10/12 – DENVER, CO @ ELLIE CAULKINS OPERA HOUSE

4/11/12 – OMAHA, NE @ OMAHA MUSIC HALL

4/13/12 – LOUISVILLE, KY @ LOUISVILLE PALACE

4/14/12 – GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ COVENANT FINE ARTS CENTER

4/15/12 – MILWAUKEE, WI @ RIVERSIDE THEATRE

4/16/12 – CHICAGO, IL @ CHICAGO THEATRE

4/19/12 – TORONTO, ON @ MASSEY HALL

4/20/12 – MONTREAL, QC @ ST. JEAN BAPTISTE CHURCH

4/21/12 – BOSTON, MA @ CITI PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

4/23/12 – PROVIDENCE, RI @ VETERANS MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

4/24/12 – BUFFALO, NY @ KLEINHANS MUSIC HALL

4/25/12 – UPPER DARBY, PA @ TOWER THEATRE

4/27/12 – NEW YORK, NY @ BEACON THEATRE*

4/30/12 – NORTH BETHESDA, MD @ STRATHMORE*

5/1/12 – KNOXVILLE, TN @ TENNESSEE THEATRE*

5/3/12 – DALLAS, TX @ MCFARLIN MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM*

5/4/12 – AUSTIN, TX @ ACL LIVE AT THE MOODY THEATER*

5/6/12 – MESA, AZ @ MESA ARTS CENTER – IKEDA THEATER*

5/7/12 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ WALT DISNEY CONCERT HALL*

5/8/12 – OAKLAND, CA @ FOX THEATER*

5/11/12 – PORTLAND, OR @ ARLENE SCHNITZER CONCERT HALL*

5/13/12 – SEATTLE, WA @ THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE*