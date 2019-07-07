Sony

Warning, there are huge spoilers for ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ coming up.

Spider-Man: Far From Home leaves us on a cliffhanger as Mysterio had one last trick up his sleeve: framing Spider-Man for some heinous acts, then revealing Peter’s secret identity through J. Jonah Jameson’s conspiracy web show. (You can read director Jon Watts talking all about the return of J.K. Simmons right here.)

So, what now? In the comics, Peter’s identity being revealed to the world was part of Civil War, which obviously is already a Marvel movie. Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, has some ideas where this story should go next, but he’s not really saying in case they might actually happen. “If I have my way?,” asks Holland, “I was talking with Jon Watts and [producer] Amy Pascal last night, and both of them are very excited about it, so I don’t want to talk about it in case it becomes a reality.”