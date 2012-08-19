Director Tony Scott’s career remembered

When faced with a suicide, it is impossible for even those close to a person to fully understand what it is that pushed them to such a final solution, and I certainly don’t intend to speculate about what might have led Tony Scott to take his own life this weekend.
Instead, let’s look back at his body of work and the mark he left on modern filmmaking. While I will not pretend to suddenly love everything he directed, his filmography is defined by an ever-shifting sense of style and by the way he successfully reinvented himself many times. With his brother, Ridley Scott, he created a company that has been responsible for successful film and television projects for decades now, and he had dozens of projects in development. Obviously, it’s impossible to guess what work he might have done in the future, so the best we can do now is look back at the highlights of the work he leaves behind.
I was thirteen when “The Hunger” was released, and even if that was the only film he ever directed, I would have owed him a hearty handshake. For thirteen year old me, “The Hunger” set the bar pretty high. Nudity from both Susan Sarandon and Catherine Deneuve? David Bowie as a vampire? Good lord, what part of that does thirteen year old me not like? The thing was, even at that age, I was aware that the film looked better than it played, that the style was overwhelming even if the story wasn’t. It was a gorgeous movie that had the pulse of a perfume commercial, a charge that would follow Scott through much of his career.
Not that he cared. After all, his second film was a pop culture phenomenon, and “Top Gun” is still thought of as one of the defining films of the ’80s. Its soundtrack, its cinematography, the way it married an MTV sensibility to an underdog story… it wasn’t released. It landed on pop culture like a bomb going off, and it not only made him a suddenly bankable director, it made him arguably a greater commercial property than his brother. He was given the sequel to what was at that time the most successful R-rated comedy of all time, and while “Beverly Hills Cop II” was a big hit, it was a pretty radical departure from the first film. Meaner. More profane. Slicker but without the scrappy charm of the original. That seemed to be a sign of things to come, and his next few films started to define him more clearly. “Revenge” was a raw little noir tale with Kevin Costner playing one of the least likable leads of his career. “Days Of Thunder” was basically “Top Gun” with stock cars. And “The Last Boy Scout,” while not a major hit, was the most faithful rendering of what Shane Black did on the page so far, giving Bruce Willis a chance to push his rumpled and world-weary act to the breaking point.
For many people, “True Romance” represents the very best of Tony Scott’s work, and any fan of Quentin Tarantino’s work owes Scott a debt of gratitude. While “Reservoir Dogs” came out first, it was the purchase of “True Romance” that really kickstarted Tarantino’s career and gave him the financial freedom to dive into his career as a writer full-time. I can’t imagine how much tonight’s news must have hurt for any of his collaborators, and Tarantino in particular must be feeling it. Scott obviously valued Quentin’s ear for dialogue, as he had him do a production polish on “Crimson Tide,” his next film, and I’d argue that no matter what you think of “True Romance” as a whole, you have to respect the way Scott staged the classic sequence between Dennis Hopper and Christopher Walken, one of the best pieces of writing that Tarantino’s ever done and perhaps the best scene that Scott ever shot. Amazing. One of the most electric sequences in Scott’s career, and it’s just two guys talking in a room.
Scott certainly had misfires, like “The Fan,” but he also managed to bounce back again and again. “Enemy Of The State” and “Spy Game” were interesting enough as big slick movies about modern espionage, but the film nerd side of Scott’s personality asserted itself in the way he made nods to the films serving as unofficial sequels to ’70s classics “The Conversation” and “Three Days Of The Condor.” I think my favorite of his later films was “Man On Fire,” but it was also the film where his work took on the aggressively hyper visual stylization and editing rhythms that distinguished much of his work afterwards. In “Man On Fire,” there’s something appropriate about the disjointed, almost psychotic filmmaking. It did a wonderful job of dropping us into the mind set of Creasy, the character played by Denzel Washington. It felt like the best version of the sort of thing Scott had tried to make before, like he revisited the same subject matter as “Revenge” but far more successfully overall.
He only made four more features after that, and now is not the time to debate how well “Domino,” “Deja Vu,” “The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3,” and “Unstoppable” worked. All that really matters is that he continued well into his 60s to work with an energy and a voice that filmmakers decades younger couldn’t equal. Like Ridley Scott, Tony Scott got what seems like a late start on things. So often today, filmmakers are fully defined before they turn 30, and there’s an unnatural emphasis placed on the idea that young storytellers are somehow more vital. I think the Scott Brothers both refute that idea quite successfully, and I am greatly saddened to think of someone who had a personality as large as Tony Scott’s opting out by his own hand. He seemed to work constantly, and he was well-liked by his collaborators, often working with the same people over and over, both in front of the camera and behind the camera. His extended filmmaking family and his actual immediate family are all grieving tonight, and the best tribute that we as film fans can pay him is to celebrate the work he created and the influence he had. I had a few opportunities to cross paths with him over the years, and each time, I walked away struck anew by just how huge his life-force was.
This is a terribly sad moment, and he will absolutely be missed. Tony Scott was 68.
R.I.P Tony you had an amazing career and were an incredible talent. You will be missed
Sad news. Well written Drew.
R.I.P Tony.
I don’t think I’ve been this shocked and saddened by a film-maker’s death since John Hughes.
I can only feel for Ridley and the whole Scott family, who were very close indeed.
Thanks for this Drew. Last Boy Scout was always the Tony Scott movie I loved and remembered the most. He will be missed. My condolences to his family and friends. R.I.P.
Likewise, that’s the movie of his I like best, by far. It helped that Scott wanted to make a serious L.A. noir – even though that might not be entirely obvious in the final product. It’s the movie so many action thrillers desperately wanted to be.
Maybe Tony Scott was appreciated far more than he knew. Sad, alright.
I always felt like Tony had another great film in him. You just never knew where he’d be or what he’d do, and there was always the possibility that he’d get a REALLY goof script again. You know, one with qualities like the ones that made him do both a Tarantino and a Shane Black script in the early nineties.
Rest in peace, Tony. I was a fan, but today my thoughts go out first and foremost to his family and his friends.
Very saddened to hear the news of Tony Scott’s passing; he was an incredibly consistent director, and if I was being completely honest, I think that True Romance is probably the greatest film that ever bore Tarantino’s name (on another day I may say Jackie Brown, but today, I’m giving it to Tony), it just had a visual panache that the rest of Tarantino’s catalogue lacked.
Scott was the rare director, like John Carpenter and Richard Donner, who never really seemed like he wanted to win an Academy Award; he just wanted the audience to have the best time possible in the movie theater. And for that, I’ll always love him. Rest in peace, Tony.
We would like to express our deepest sympathy for the loss on Tony. We love you Donna.You and your sons are in our thoughts and prayers.
Allowing McWeeny to write this piece after he spent so much energy trashing Scott’s work when he was alive shows how poorly run this site is and why it will never go anywhere. It also shows how completely full of shit and fake McWeeny is.
I don’t remember DMcW trashing his films tbh, but IMO, even if he did his opinion of Scotts films has no relevance to his ability to write an in memoriam piece.
Lack of respect for the guys films does not equal lack of respect for the guy himself.
He did give negative reviews to Unstoppable and Domino. So what? That was his opinion. Should Drew just give positive reviews to every movie in case the directors or one of the stars will dies tomorrow?
Drew Said: “While I will not pretend to suddenly love everything he directed, his filmography is defined by an ever-shifting sense of style and by the way he successfully reinvented himself many times.”
This doesn’t sound like McWeeny is being fake to me. Maybe try actually reading the article next time.
Good obit Drew. You don’t need to sink to a detractor’s level when answering your critics though. Their lack of comprehension, memory etc is self-evident.
Curious if anyone knows if any of his films had a car chase or other scene over the Vincent Thomas bridge?
RIP, dear man.
I think it might be in déjà vu, most of the film was filmed in New Orleans after the flood, but other shots were filmed in LA, and there is a scene when Denzel Washington as ATF agent has to check for evidence under a bridge, Ithe bridge looks out of place for New Orleans, but good question.
He was a competent director, in my opinion the equal of somewhat bland but successful types like Ron Howard or John McTiernan – they can be counted on to deliver crowd-pleasing, entertaining movies that feel a little too polished.
But “Man on fire” is IMO a masterpiece in the action-thriller genre. There is a really emotional foundation to that one, that resonates throughout the movie, and the action scenes are spectacularly staged and filmed. If people want to go back and choose one movie of his today to watch and remember him by, that should be it (“True Romance” a close second, but feels more like a Tarantino movie…).
True Romance is definitely a Tarantino movie but if it had been directed by him, it would have been in the typical non-linear style and Clarence would have died in the end, and I don’t think it would have been as beloved by it’s fans now. Scott was the one who wanted those changes and I think made it a better movie. Like the famous scene between Walken and Hopper was already great on the page, but in the original screenplay’s structure you didn’t see Clarence and his dad interact. In the movie you do see it along with the dad meeting Alabama, so when the scene with Walken comes up later there’s more weight to it. You know Hopper’s actually sacrificing himself to help his son when he tells him “Sicilians were spawned by niggers.”
Okay never mind most of what I posted. I read the script wrong, and Clarence and his dad do interact before that scene. Oops. But what the other part where I posted is true, I liked seeing Clarence and Alabama meet first, so you’re rooting for them all through to the end. You want to protect them and it makes sense for his dad to protect them too, instead of these two dumbass kids who show up to his trailer in the
I really like Unstoppable, have watched it a bunch of times. Tony Scott made solid films.
The opening sequence for “The Hunger” is one of vampire cinema’s all-time best.
I saw Top Gun at the Empire, Leicester Square in London in January 1987 and was awed from the opening sequence…The sound of the jets taking off…the editing, the perfomances…It instantly became one of the classic films of the 80’s.
The first time I saw True Romance, I thought that it was edited too fast…that some great lines were nonchalantly tossed away by the actors. On further viewings, I came to think that Tony Scott wanted to capture the whole sex, drugs and rock and roll theme of the film as slickly as possible and it has grown in my estimation.
Most of other bodies of work were always watchable.
Where ever you are Mr Scott, thank you and rest in peace.