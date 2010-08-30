Disturbed, Ryan Bingham, Goo Goo Dolls, Heart lead new music release week

After long absences, both Heart and the Goo Goo Dolls return with new studio albums, while Ryan Bingham releases his first effort since winning an Oscar for “Crazy Heart.” For collectors, the 35th edition of “Now That”s What I Call Music” hits stores. But the big news is Disturbed checks into the “Asylum.” Can the hard rock band also check into No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as it has three times before?

Ryan Bingham & the Dead Horses, “Junky Star” (Lost Highway): Fresh off his Oscar win for “Crazy Heart,” Bingham and his band return with an album full of tales about down-on-their-luck lovable losers. Read review here.

Disturbed, ”Asylum” (Reprise): Heavy metalists attempt to debut at No. 1 again with their fifth studio collection of headbanging songs of angst.

Goo Goo Dolls, “Something for the Rest of Us” (Warner Bros.): Johnny Rzeznik-led band creates another set of melodic rockers with layered harmonies and catchy choruses sure to soar up the AC chart.

Heart, “Red Velvet Car” (Legacy): Ann and Nancy Wilson release first set since 2004″s “Jupiter”s Darling” pairs the sisters with Ben Mink. And for something a little different: Nancy handles more of the singing chores than usual.

Lyfe Jennings, “I Still Believe” (Asylum/Warner): The R&B artist has declared this will be his last album. If so, he”s going out with some hits on his hands as the first two singles, “Busy” and “Statistics,” hit the upper reaches of Billboard”s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Jenny and Johnny, “I”m Having Fun Now” (Warner): Jenny is Jenny Rice from Rilo Kiley and Johnny is Irish singer/songwriter Johnathan Rice. Combined, they make one great album of tasty pop.

Papa Roach, “Time for Annihilation… On the Road and On the Record” (Eleven Seven Music): California rockers release their first live album–recorded while on tour with Shinedown–plus five new studio songs.

Various Artists, “Now That”s What I Call Music! 35” (EMI): Latest edition of the venerable greatest hits set includes Katy Perry”s “California Gurls,” Justin Bieber”s “Somebody to Love,” Lady GaGa”s “Alejandro” and 17 other pop, country and R&B hits.

The Weepies, “Be My Thrill” (Nettwerk): On Deb Talan and Steve Tannen”s fourth studio album, the indie pop duo (and husband and wife) unleash another set of made-for-tv-licensing, romantic, intense tunes.

