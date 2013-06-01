‘Doctor Who’ star Karen Gillan signs on for Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Former “Doctor Who” companion Karen Gillan is ready to embark on a new fantastic adventure.

The actress has signed on to play an unspecified role in Marvel’s forthcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Although no details have been revealed, Gillan is reportedly playing the film’s key female villain, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Oscar nominee Glenn Close (“Albert Nobbs”) also recently joined the eclectic cast, which also includes Chris Pratt (“Parks and Recreation”), Zoe Saldana (“Avatar”), Dave Bautista, Lee Pace, John C. Reilly and Michael Rooker (“The Walking Dead”).

A key part of Marvel’s Phase 2, “Guardians” will reportedly tie into 2012’s “The Avengers,” as well as its upcoming 2015 sequel.

The big budget superhero film is planning to begin production in late June. James Gunn (“Super,” “Slither”) is directing.

Gillan played Amy Pond for three seasons on “Doctor Who.”