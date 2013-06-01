‘Doctor Who’ star Karen Gillan signs on for Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

#Doctor Who #Chris Pratt #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
06.01.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

Former “Doctor Who” companion Karen Gillan is ready to embark on a new fantastic adventure.

The actress has signed on to play an unspecified role in Marvel’s forthcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Although no details have been revealed, Gillan is reportedly playing the film’s key female villain, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Oscar nominee Glenn Close (“Albert Nobbs”) also recently joined the eclectic cast, which also includes Chris Pratt (“Parks and Recreation”), Zoe Saldana (“Avatar”), Dave Bautista, Lee Pace, John C. Reilly and Michael Rooker (“The Walking Dead”).

A key part of Marvel’s Phase 2, “Guardians” will reportedly tie into 2012’s “The Avengers,” as well as its upcoming 2015 sequel. 

The big budget superhero film is planning to begin production in late June. James Gunn (“Super,” “Slither”) is directing. 

Gillan played Amy Pond for three seasons on “Doctor Who.”

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Doctor Who#Chris Pratt#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSCHRIS PRATTDOCTOR WHOGLENN CLOSEGuardians of the GalaxyKAREN GILLANMarvelSTARLORDTHE AVENGERSWES BENTLEYZOE SALDANA

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP