Eminem bests 3Oh!3 and The-Dream to remain at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

Despite a 58% drop in sales, Eminem”s “Recovery” remains No. 1 on The Billboard 200 album chart, beating out Drake, the “Eclipse” soundtrack and a new releases from The-Dream and 3Oh!3. Em moved 313,000 copies, putting it over the top of 1.1 million units sold total in the U.S. in two weeks” time.

Drake”s “Thank Me Later” sits still at No. 2 with 105,000 (-33%). The “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack climbs No. 10 to No. 3 (65,000, +69%) following the film’s release to theaters on July 1.

The-Dream”s “Love King” bows with 58,000 at No. 4, unable to beat the debut and peak of his 2009 set “Love vs. Money” which started at No. 2 and moved 151,000 in its first week.

The “Now 34” hits compilation stays at No. 5 (45,000, -18%) and Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” moves No. 8 to No. 6 (41,000, -4%).

“Streets of Gold,” the sophomore set from 3Oh!3, debuts at No. 7 with 41,000, besting the No. 44 peak of their first “Want.”

Jack Johnson”s “To the Sea” falls No. 7 to No. 8 (35,000, -21%), Miley Cyrus” “Can”t Be Tamed” descends No. 3 to No. 9 (32,000, -68%) and Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” ascends No. 12 to No. 10 (30,000, -7%).

Scissor Sisters” “Night Work” debuts at No. 18 with 18,000.

Sales this week are down 9% compared to last week and down 20% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 11% so far for the year.