Eminem has lots of new music all over ‘Shady XV’ compilation tracklist

The “Shady XV” 15th anniversary compilation album isn't officially billed as a new Eminem album, but new music from Slim Shady is all over it.
The comp has one side that's 15 previously released Shady Records tunes, plus a bonus track that's the original demo of Eminem's great “Lose Yourself.” The other side is all-new tracks, with Eminem leading or featuring on at least 10 out of 12 of the songs.
Em fronts the songs “Shady XV,” “Die Alone” featuring Kobe, previously released “Guts Over Fear” featuring Sia, “Right for Me” and “Fine Line.” He's also part of the D12 crew, rhymes with Royce da 5'9″ in Bad Meets Evil and is part of a group track “Detroit Vs. Everybody” that co-leads with Royce, Big Sean, Danny Brown, DeJ Loaf and Trick Trick.
The full tracklist to both discs are below. Eminem executive produced the set. “Shady XV” is out on Nov. 24.
Here is the tracklist for “Shady XV”:
Disc 1
1. Eminem – Shady XV
2. Slaughterhouse – Psychopath Killer (Feat. Eminem & Yelawolf)
3. Eminem – Die Alone (Feat. Kobe)
4. Bad Meets Evil – Vegas
5. Slaughterhouse – Y'all Ready Know
6. Eminem – Guts Over Fear (Feat. Sia)
7. Yelawolf – Down
8. D12 – Bane
9. Eminem – Fine Line
10. Skylar Grey, Eminem & Yelawolf – Twisted
11. Eminem – Right For Me
12. Eminem, Royce Da 5'9″, Big Sean, Danny Brown, DeJ Loaf & Trick Trick – Detroit Vs. Everybody
Disc 2
1. 50 Cent – I Get Money
2. D12 – Purple Pills
3. Eminem – Lose Yourself
4. Obie Trice, Kuniva, Bobby Creekwater, Ca$his & Stat Quo – Cry Now (Shady Remix)
5. Yelawolf – Let's Roll (Feat. Kid Rock)
6. Slaughterhouse – Hammer Dance
7. 50 Cent – P.I.M.P.
8. Eminem, 50 Cent, Ca$his, Lloyd Banks – You Don't Know
9. D12 – My Band
10. Obie Trice – Wanna Know
11. 50 Cent – Wanksta
12. Obie Trice – The Setup (Feat. Nate Dogg)
13. 50 Cent – In Da Club
14. D12 – Fight Music
15. Yelawolf -Pop The Trunk
16. Eminem – Lose Yourself (Original Demo Version) (Bonus Track)
