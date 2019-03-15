‘Avengers: Endgame’ Inspires Twitter Jokes About Hawkeye’s Hair, Thor Meeting Captain Marvel, And More

03.15.19 56 mins ago

The second trailer for Avengers: Endgame arrived unexpectedly on Thursday morning (first trailer here), and — as with the previous trailer — people had strong feelings about it. Some were making jokes about the presumed “Quantum Realm” outfits:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#Captain Marvel#Avengers#Twitter#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSAVENGERS ENDGAMECaptain MarvelGooseHAWKEYEMarvelTHORTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP