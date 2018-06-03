Lucasfilm

WARNING: Spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story ahead

While Solo: A Star Wars Story is disappointing fans at the box office, it still has plenty of cool and exciting bits of Star Wars lore to enjoy. Plenty of bits of the original Expanded Universe are now in the official canon for the film series, including some small nods to the original Han Solo and Lando Calrissian novels, the character’s time with the Empire, his first meeting with Chewbacca, and the Cloud Riders from the original Marvel comic series.

Even if it doesn’t work as an origin story for Han Solo, it still has a lot to love. One of those things is the leader of the Cloud Riders, Enfys Nest, one of the surprises of the film and one that it turns out draws influence from Game Of Thrones according to Jon Kasdan.