What we’ve seen so far of Godzilla: King of the Monsters has been noticeably dark. The ads have mostly dwelled on puny humans, justifiably worried that about the titanic, lumbering beasts stomping all over our modern global village. The previous trailer threw us excited viewers a couple bones, giving brief views of not only Gojira but also insect Mothra, flying Rodan, and three-headed King Ghidorah.

The latest teaser —despite being a teaser, and only 30 seconds in length — gives us a little more. It’s split evenly between the titular monsters and the probably overqualified cast of thespians hired to stare at balls on sticks with a mix of horror and awe, from Oscar-nominees Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, David Strathairn, and Ken Watanabe to Thomas Middlemarch, Millie Bobby Brown, and…wait, Kyle Chandler has never been nominated for an Oscar? Didn’t he get one for playing Cate Blanchett’s peeved husband in Carol? Weird if he didn’t!

The teaser’s still dark, with most of the fighting taking place amidst thick coats of fog and rain and thunder. Try tussling during the day, guys! Perhaps the F/X team is worried that if they make the images clearer they’ll be compared to the charming old rubber suits-and-miniatures of the Toho originals — as if summoning up fond memories of the delightful The War of the Gargantuas was a bad thing.

