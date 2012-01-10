The ‘Goodfellas’ gangsters may live again at AMC

“Goodfellas” might be becoming a made man again.

AMC is developing a series adapted from the acclaimed 1990’s film’s source material, Nicholas Pileggi’s nonfiction book “Wiseguy,” about the rise and fall of a mid-20th century gangster.

Pileggi wrote the 1990 film adaptation, which was directed by Martin Scorsese (“Taxi Driver,” “Hugo”), and has signed on to co-write the TV series adaptation along with “Homicide: Life On The Street” vet Jorge Zamacona.

The film version’s producer Irwin Winkler, with son David, will act as co-executive producers, according to Deadline.com.

1990’s “Goodfellas” chronicles the violent, rags-to-riches tale of gangster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) as he gets deeper into a world of crime over a period of thirty years, along with his friends and fellow wiseguys, played by Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Paul Sorvino. It was nominated for several Oscars, including best picture and director. Pesci won in the supporting actor category.

Pileggi also has “Ralph Lamb” in development at CBS with director James Mangold.

AMC is home to such acclaimed dramas as “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead.”

What do you think of a “Goodfellas” series on AMC?