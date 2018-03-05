Harrison Ford’s Reaction To This ‘Star Wars’ Question Is Pure Harrison Ford

#Star Wars: The Force Awakens #Star Wars
03.05.18 5 days ago 2 Comments

Lucasfilm/Disney

Harrison Ford is, once again, fresh out of f*cks to give. He’s on a farewell tour of sorts and saying whatever he pleases about his past roles. Soon we’ll be seeing someone else playing Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but that won’t make us stop picturing Ford in the role. (Would that it were so simple.) But what does Ford think about passing the torch to other Star Wars actors? He gave a blunt answer when asked by the New York Times if he viewed his tragic and meme-inspiring departure from the series as handing things off to John Boyega and the other younger actors.

“I don’t know that I thought of it that way at all. I was there to die. And I didn’t really give a rat’s ass who got my sword.”

The unequivocal quote comes from a profile of John Boyega in which Ford praises the younger actor, calling him “bold, confident and complicated, with intelligent ideas.” Ford has shown a similar fondness for many of his co-stars, offering completely useful advice like, “The natural state of an actor is to observe life around them, and now you have to figure out how to do that when all anybody’s looking at is you.” He’s also offered less useful advice, like when Oscar Isaac tried to learn more about piloting a plane from ace pilot Ford, who answered, “It’s fake… and it’s in space, so none of that applies, really.”

In the New York Times article, Ford also took a shot at his character while praising Boyega. “If he is the new replacement for Han Solo, he’s brought a uniqueness to it. I do think he’s got bigger ideas than that. And better ideas than that.”

(Via the New York Times via CBM)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars: The Force Awakens#Star Wars
TAGSHAN SOLOHARRISON FORDJOHN BOYEGANOT A SINGLE F WAS GIVEN THAT DAYStar Warsstar wars: the force awakens

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP