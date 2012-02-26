Join the In Contention Oscar pool and print out the HitFix Oscar ballot!

(Bringing this back around one more time with all the pertinent stuff for today. Think I’m settled on the points system.)

For the third-straight year it looks like we’ll be using Picktainment’s set-up for our annual Oscar pool. Some of you may still be members of the site from previous years, but if not, you have to first join up here. After you’ve done that, go ahead and go to In Contention’s Oscar pool here and join the group. After that, you’re all ready to make your picks, which you can do by clicking on the “edit my picks” link there.

Meanwhile, HitFix has you all squared away if you’re looking for a printable Oscar ballot. You can download ours here and check off your picks to follow along on Oscar night. You can also join the site-wide Oscar pool here. There will be a separate prize for the winner there.

Lastly, Oscar predictions: mine, Guy’s, Gerard’s, Greg Ellwood’s and my Oscar Talk colleague Anne Thompson’s. See you in the live blog, which will kick off in a few hours.