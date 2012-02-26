Join the In Contention Oscar pool and print out the HitFix Oscar ballot!

(Bringing this back around one more time with all the pertinent stuff for today. Think I’m settled on the points system.)
For the third-straight year it looks like we’ll be using Picktainment’s set-up for our annual Oscar pool. Some of you may still be members of the site from previous years, but if not, you have to first join up here. After you’ve done that, go ahead and go to In Contention’s Oscar pool here and join the group. After that, you’re all ready to make your picks, which you can do by clicking on the “edit my picks” link there.
Meanwhile, HitFix has you all squared away if you’re looking for a printable Oscar ballot. You can download ours here and check off your picks to follow along on Oscar night. You can also join the site-wide Oscar pool here. There will be a separate prize for the winner there.
Lastly, Oscar predictions: mine, Guy’s, Gerard’s, Greg Ellwood’s and my Oscar Talk colleague Anne Thompson’s. See you in the live blog, which will kick off in a few hours.
Sweet! You’ve saved me a couple of hours of Excel’ing a chart of my own. Thank you very much :)
I say weigh the categories equally, because if someone goes out to pick something else for a “locked” category and gets it right, he/she shouldn’t be penalized for it. And somebody could get a lot of points on a category like Doc Feature that they just picked out of a hat.
By the way, have you decided on what the prizes will be?
Grab bag of movie stuff.
Just made mine! When is the deadline for editing our picks?
I think 1 point each for: Picture, Director, Supporting Actor & Actress, Score, Animation, Song
2 points each for Actor & Actress, both Screenplays, Animated Short, Editing, Visual, both Sound categories, Doc Short, & Art Direction
3 points each for Costume, Cinematography, Documentary, Live-Action Short
1 point for every category obviously is the safest choice.
Hey Kris – Any idea when you will have your final predictions posted? You are my go to guy for the office Oscar Pool among others. I have tracked the top predictors for nearly a decade and you have among the top three scores with an average of 17.6 since 2004. Thanks!
Doesn’t sound like fun.
Friday
Excellent. Thanks. And Voland, a geek and his spreadsheet are hard to separate. I actually enjoy it and I’ve won many an Oscar pool over the years with it.
Kris: Thanks for running this again. Perhaps a plausible solution is to have two winners? One who gets the most right, and one who gets the most on the weighed system, with the “easy” ones getting 1 point, the medium ones 3, and the hard ones 5?
I mean, if you want to get really creative I’d give out points for picking upsets. So, if you pick Viola and Viola wins, you get 1 point. If you pick Meryl, and she wins, 2, if you pick Rooney Mara and she wins, 5. Etc. But that may be too hard to implement and too much work :)
That’s all more detailed than we’re capable of with this system, unfortunately.
All I care about is weighting the shorts as little as possible. I understand that they’re worthy categories, but very few people have seen them, and it’s incredibly difficult to handicap a field in which you’ve seen none of the nominees.