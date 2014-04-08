Kanye West, The Killers and Tom Petty top Outside Lands 2014 lineup

04.08.14 4 years ago

San Francisco's Outside Lands festival has announced its lineup, which includes headliners Kanye West, the Killers and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Check out the complete lineup below.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Tiësto, Arctic Monkeys, Disclosure, the Flaming Lips, Ray LaMontagne and Death Cab for Cutie are among the nearly 80 acts appearing over the festival”s three days.

Outside Lands runs Aug. 8-10 and is held in Golden Gate Park. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

West will also headline Bonnaroo on June 12-15. 

Here's the full Outside Lands” lineup:
Kanye West
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
The Killers
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Arctic Monkeys
Tiësto
Death Cab For Cutie
Disclosure
The Flaming Lips
Ray LaMontagne
Spoon
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Atmosphere
Cut Copy
Tegan & Sara
Duck Sauce
Haim
Chromeo
Ben Howard
Lykke Li
Chvrches
Paolo Nutini
Capital Cities
Kacey Musgraves
Local Natives
Jenny Lewis
Grouplove
John Butler Trio
Tycho
The Kooks
SBTRKT
Nicki Bluhm and The Gramblers
Boys Noize
Phosphorescent
Run the Jewels (El-P & Killer Mike)
Deer Tick
Holy Ghost!
Warpaint
Flume
Lucius 
Typhoon
Dum Dum Girls
The Soul Rebels
Gold Panda
Christopher Owens
Bleachers
Big Freedia
Jagwar Ma
Greensky Bluegrass
Imelda May
Watsky
Nahko and Medicine for the People
Valerie June
Mikal Cronin
Woods
Vance Joy
The Brothers Comatose
Gardens & Villa
Jonathan Wilson
Tumbleweed Wanderers
Givers
Aer
Courtney Barnett
Bear Hands
Finish Ticket
The Districts
RayLand Baxter
Night Terrors of 1927
Trails and Ways
Nocona

