Kanye West, The Killers and Tom Petty top Outside Lands 2014 lineup

San Francisco's Outside Lands festival has announced its lineup, which includes headliners Kanye West, the Killers and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Check out the complete lineup below.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Tiësto, Arctic Monkeys, Disclosure, the Flaming Lips, Ray LaMontagne and Death Cab for Cutie are among the nearly 80 acts appearing over the festival”s three days.

Outside Lands runs Aug. 8-10 and is held in Golden Gate Park. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

West will also headline Bonnaroo on June 12-15.

Here's the full Outside Lands” lineup:

Kanye West

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

The Killers

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Arctic Monkeys

Tiësto

Death Cab For Cutie

Disclosure

The Flaming Lips

Ray LaMontagne

Spoon

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Atmosphere

Cut Copy

Tegan & Sara

Duck Sauce

Haim

Chromeo

Ben Howard

Lykke Li

Chvrches

Paolo Nutini

Capital Cities

Kacey Musgraves

Local Natives

Jenny Lewis

Grouplove

John Butler Trio

Tycho

The Kooks

SBTRKT

Nicki Bluhm and The Gramblers

Boys Noize

Phosphorescent

Run the Jewels (El-P & Killer Mike)

Deer Tick

Holy Ghost!

Warpaint

Flume

Lucius

Typhoon

Dum Dum Girls

The Soul Rebels

Gold Panda

Christopher Owens

Bleachers

Big Freedia

Jagwar Ma

Greensky Bluegrass

Imelda May

Watsky

Nahko and Medicine for the People

Valerie June

Mikal Cronin

Woods

Vance Joy

The Brothers Comatose

Gardens & Villa

Jonathan Wilson

Tumbleweed Wanderers

Givers

Aer

Courtney Barnett

Bear Hands

Finish Ticket

The Districts

RayLand Baxter

Night Terrors of 1927

Trails and Ways

Nocona