Bonnaroo 2014 lineup revealed: Kanye West, Elton John, Jack White and more

The always epic Bonnaroo – a four-day music and camping festival on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tenn. – boasts some huge names this year. The festival has just confirmed its headliners will be Kanye West, Elton John, Jack White and Lionel Richie. Watch the festival’s teaser video and check out the 125 plus artists on the lineup below.
The festival”s thirteenth year, which goes down June 12-15, will mark the surprising return of West, whose headlining set in 2008 turned into a disaster when his Glow In The Dark-themed light show didn”t start until after sunrise. Ye posted an angry rant on his blog blaming Bonnaroo organizers, but it seems that all is now forgiven. This year will mark Elton John and Lionel Richie”s first ever appearance.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 22 at noon EST.
Here”s the full Bonnaroo lineup:
Elton John
Kanye West
Jack White
Lionel Richie
Vampire Weekend
The Avett Brothers
Phoenix
Skrillex
Arctic Monkeys
Frank Ocean
The Flaming Lips
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Kaskade
Damon Albarn
Neutral Milk Hotel
Wiz Khalifa
SuperJam with Skrillex & Friends
The Bluegrass Situation Superjam hosted by Ed Helms
Disclosure
Cut Copy
The Head and the Heart
Zedd
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Funkiest Dancer
Chromeo
Broken Bells
Tedeschi Trucks Band
James Blake
Bobby Womack
Umphrey”s McGee
Ice Cube
Ben Howard
Slightly Stoopid
Fitz and The Tantrums
Cake
Janelle Monáe
Grouplove
Amos Lee
CHVRCHES
Cage The Elephant
Die Antwoord
Andrew Bird & the Hands of Glory
Mastodon
Capital Cities
Jake Bugg
Chance The Rapper
Dr. Dog
Yonder Mountain String Band
John Butler Trio
Little Dragon
City and Colour
The Glitch Mob
The Naked and Famous
Taran Killam
Phosphorescent
Drive-By Truckers
Washed Out
Danny Brown
Warpaint
Sam Smith
A$AP Ferg
Darkside
Seasick Steve
Shovels & Rope
Lucero
Carolina Chocolate Drops
The Wood Brothers
The Master Musicians of Jajouka led by Bachir Attar, with special guests Billy Martin, Marc Ribot, DJ Logic and Shazad Ismaily
Pusha T
Meshuggah
Poliça
DakhaBrakha
Goat
ZZ Ward
Seun Kuti
Blackberry Smoke
MS MR
Hannibal Buress
First Aid Kit
Rudimental
A Tribe Called Red
Omar Souleyman
The Bouncing Souls
Greensky Bluegrass
Ty Segall
Sarah Jarosz
Vintage Trouble
Okkervil River
White Denim
Jonathan Wilson
Robert DeLong
Cloud Nothings
Typhoon
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Valerie June
King Khan & The Shrines
Cherub
BANKS
Break Science
The Black Lillies
Real Estate
The Lone Bellow
Caveman
Big Sam”s Funky Nation
Jon Batiste
La Santa Cecilia
Classixx
Allah-Las
Cass McCombs
Vance Joy
Haerts
J. Roddy Walston & The Business
Those Darlins
Deafheaven
Lake Street Dive
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
The Wild Feathers
The Preatures
Blank Range
