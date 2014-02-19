Bonnaroo 2014 lineup revealed: Kanye West, Elton John, Jack White and more

The always epic Bonnaroo – a four-day music and camping festival on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tenn. – boasts some huge names this year. The festival has just confirmed its headliners will be Kanye West, Elton John, Jack White and Lionel Richie. Watch the festival’s teaser video and check out the 125 plus artists on the lineup below.

The festival”s thirteenth year, which goes down June 12-15, will mark the surprising return of West, whose headlining set in 2008 turned into a disaster when his Glow In The Dark-themed light show didn”t start until after sunrise. Ye posted an angry rant on his blog blaming Bonnaroo organizers, but it seems that all is now forgiven. This year will mark Elton John and Lionel Richie”s first ever appearance.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 22 at noon EST.

Here”s the full Bonnaroo lineup:

Elton John

Kanye West

Jack White

Lionel Richie

Vampire Weekend

The Avett Brothers

Phoenix

Skrillex

Arctic Monkeys

Frank Ocean

The Flaming Lips

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Kaskade

Damon Albarn

Neutral Milk Hotel

Wiz Khalifa

SuperJam with Skrillex & Friends

The Bluegrass Situation Superjam hosted by Ed Helms

Disclosure

Cut Copy

The Head and the Heart

Zedd

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Funkiest Dancer

Chromeo

Broken Bells

Tedeschi Trucks Band

James Blake

Bobby Womack

Umphrey”s McGee

Ice Cube

Ben Howard

Slightly Stoopid

Fitz and The Tantrums

Cake

Janelle Monáe

Grouplove

Amos Lee

CHVRCHES

Cage The Elephant

Die Antwoord

Andrew Bird & the Hands of Glory

Mastodon

Capital Cities

Jake Bugg

Chance The Rapper

Dr. Dog

Yonder Mountain String Band

John Butler Trio

Little Dragon

City and Colour

The Glitch Mob

The Naked and Famous

Taran Killam

Phosphorescent

Drive-By Truckers

Washed Out

Danny Brown

Warpaint

Sam Smith

A$AP Ferg

Darkside

Seasick Steve

Shovels & Rope

Lucero

Carolina Chocolate Drops

The Wood Brothers

The Master Musicians of Jajouka led by Bachir Attar, with special guests Billy Martin, Marc Ribot, DJ Logic and Shazad Ismaily

Pusha T

Meshuggah

Poliça

DakhaBrakha

Goat

ZZ Ward

Seun Kuti

Blackberry Smoke

MS MR

Hannibal Buress

First Aid Kit

Rudimental

A Tribe Called Red

Omar Souleyman

The Bouncing Souls

Greensky Bluegrass

Ty Segall

Sarah Jarosz

Vintage Trouble

Okkervil River

White Denim

Jonathan Wilson

Robert DeLong

Cloud Nothings

Typhoon

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

Valerie June

King Khan & The Shrines

Cherub

BANKS

Break Science

The Black Lillies

Real Estate

The Lone Bellow

Caveman

Big Sam”s Funky Nation

Jon Batiste

La Santa Cecilia

Classixx

Allah-Las

Cass McCombs

Vance Joy

Haerts

J. Roddy Walston & The Business

Those Darlins

Deafheaven

Lake Street Dive

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

The Wild Feathers

The Preatures

Blank Range