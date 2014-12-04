Krysten Ritter lands Marvel”s “Jessica Jones” role

According to Deadline, Ritter beat out Teresa Palmer to land the lead in the next Netflix series based on a Marvel character. She”s expected to join “The Following”s” Mike Colter, who is set to play male lead Luke Cage.

“Biggest Loser” alum Damien Gurganious is dead

The 38-year-old veteran of Season 7 died on last week of a sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disorder that caused bleeding in his brain, Us Weekly reports.

Jimmy Fallon taking the rest of the week off after the birth of his daughter

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday's “Tonight Show” are all reruns as Fallon takes paternity leave.

Click Read Full Post For More

Meet “The Bachelor”s” 30 ladies include a plus-sized model and a WWE diva-in-training

A cadaver tissue saleswoman and a cruise ship singer are also competing for Chris Soules” heart.

NBC boss on “Peter Pan Live!”: “I hope nothing goes wrong, but if it does, I think it will add to the fun of it”

Tonight”s live event includes 10 times as many technical components as “The Sound of Music Live!,” including the harnesses and rigs that will make Peter Pan fly. “I keep saying, ‘Wow, are we really sure we can pull all this off?”” says NBC Entertainment president Robert Greenblatt. PLUS: A hate-watching guide to “Peter Pan Live!,” here”s a “Peter Pan Live!” drinking game, what is the emergency plan?, this is Allison Williams” pre-show meal, Williams” fiance looks like Peter Pan, and here's another drinking game.

Navy strips Bill Cosby of his Chief Petty Officer title

Cosby, a Navy veteran, was given the honorary title in 2011.

Lifetime releases Whitney Houston biopic trailer

“America”s Next Top Model” alum Yaya DaCosta plays Whitney in a film directed by Angela Bassett.

WGA nominees include “Transparent” and “True Detective”

The Writers” Guild”s nominees include “The Knick,” “The Affair” “Silicon Valley,” “Transparent” and “True Detective” for best new series.

Check out Paget Brewster and David Keith on “Community”

Both have been part of “Community” before, but in different roles that Dan Harmon hopes will fill a character “vacuum.”

CBS” “The Dovekeepers” gets spring airdates

The Roma Downey and Mark Burnett-produced miniseries starring Cote de Pablo, Rachel Brosnahan and Kathryn Prescott will air March 31 and April 1.