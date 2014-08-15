‘Last Comic Standing’ Winner Rod Man’s ‘Tonight Show’ Debut

#Jimmy Fallon
08.15.14 4 years ago

With the help of judges Roseanne, Keenen Ivory Wayans, and Russell Peters, “Last Comic Standing” crowned its season 8 winner. Los Angeles native Rod Man took the crown and used his prized appearance on “The Tonight Show” to discuss checkout lines, the whiteness of the crowd, and a little bit of immigration reform. Damn, he's photogenic.

