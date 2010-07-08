Linkin Park returns with ‘A Thousand Suns,’ produced by Rick Rubin

Linkin Park will release its latest album, “A Thousand Suns,” on Sept. 14. Produced by Rick Rubin and Linkin Park singer Mike Shinoda, it is the band”s first release since 2007″s “Minutes to Midnight.”

First single, “The Catalyst,” debuts Aug. 2, but in the meantime, fans can produce their own song based on some tracks from the forthcoming album via the band”s myspace page. The band will also offer live shows and exclusive content on myspace.

The band will embark on a tour supporting “A Thousand Suns” starting Oct. 9.

DATE VENUE CITY/COUNTRY

9-Oct Maquinaria Festival Santiago, Chile

11-Oct SWY Music & Arts Festival Sao Paulo, Brazil

20-Oct O2 Arena Berlin, Germany

22-Oct Schleyerhalle Stuttgart, Germany

23-Oct Tips Arena Linz, Austria

25-Oct Bercy Paris, France

27-Oct Lanxess Arena Koln, Germany

29-Oct O2 Arena Hamburg, Germany

30-Oct MCH Arena Herning, Denmark

1-Nov Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland

2-Nov Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany

4-Nov MEN Arena Manchester, UK

9-Nov LG Arena Birmingham, UK

10-Nov O2 Arena London, UK

11-Nov O2 Arena London, UK

