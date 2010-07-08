Linkin Park returns with ‘A Thousand Suns,’ produced by Rick Rubin

07.08.10 8 years ago

Linkin Park will release its latest album, “A Thousand Suns,” on Sept. 14. Produced by Rick Rubin and Linkin Park singer Mike Shinoda, it is the band”s first release since 2007″s “Minutes to Midnight.”

First single, “The Catalyst,” debuts Aug. 2, but in the meantime, fans can produce their own song based on some tracks from the forthcoming album via the band”s myspace page. The band will also offer live shows and exclusive content on myspace.

The band will embark on a tour supporting  “A Thousand Suns” starting Oct. 9.

DATE     VENUE     CITY/COUNTRY

9-Oct    Maquinaria Festival    Santiago, Chile
11-Oct    SWY Music & Arts Festival    Sao Paulo, Brazil
20-Oct    O2 Arena    Berlin, Germany
22-Oct    Schleyerhalle    Stuttgart, Germany
23-Oct    Tips Arena    Linz, Austria
25-Oct    Bercy    Paris, France
27-Oct    Lanxess Arena    Koln, Germany
29-Oct    O2 Arena    Hamburg, Germany
30-Oct    MCH Arena    Herning, Denmark
1-Nov    Hallenstadion    Zurich, Switzerland
2-Nov    Festhalle    Frankfurt, Germany
4-Nov    MEN Arena    Manchester, UK
9-Nov    LG Arena    Birmingham, UK
10-Nov    O2 Arena    London, UK
11-Nov    O2 Arena    London, UK
 

Around The Web

TAGSLINKIN PARKmike shinodaminutes to midnightRick Rubin

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP