Listen: Katy Perry’s sad, acoustic version of ‘The One That Got Away’

In Katy Perry”s continued bid to propel “The One That Got Away” to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, she has released another version of the song.

The new version, produced by Jon Brion, is an acoustic, stripped down version that focuses on the sadness of the lost love. Brion”s nimble, light touch keeps the song from getting too dragged down in the sorrow. The track is for sale on iTunes for 99 cents.

That means fans can buy the original version, the remix featuring B.o.B., and now this edition (there are also some pretty nifty dance remixes of the song out there). Purchase of any of the three counts toward her chart position, which is a combination of sales and radio play. The song is No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, after peaking, so far, at No. 3.

As you know, the stakes are pretty high here, so you can”t blame Perry”s label and management for trying every means possible to propel the tune up the chart, while giving her fans something they can enjoy at the same time.

If Perry can get “The One That Got Away” to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, she will become the first artist to ever take six songs from one album to No. 1. She is tied with Michael Jackson at five.

In other Perry news, She is collaborating with Electronic Arts for her own collector”s edition version of “The Sims.” The “Katy Perry Sims 3: Showtime” game will launch in March. Perry will be featured in commercials for the computer game.

What do you think of the acoustic version of “The One That Got Away?”

