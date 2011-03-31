Listen: New Jane’s Addiction song ‘End to the Lies’

I may not be the best judge of new Jane’s Addiction material, for their last studio foray “Stays,” from 2003, greatly disappointed.

But that was eight years ago. The band’s return will certainly be heralded with a little help from new track “End to the Lies,” produced by the act’s new bassist/producer/solo artist/TV On The Radio collaborator Dave Sitek.

It rocks good and tough, primed for hard rock radio, Perry Farrell’s vocals pushed way back behind Sitek’s signature fuzz. The amps may have given the guitars a lot of character but studio trickery gives it some nice atmosphere.

What’s with the Spanish being spoken over the intro and outro? “End to the Lies” premiered down in South America, where Farrell, 51, is busy preparing to launch Lollapalooza Chile, running April 2-3.

The song will be included on Jane’s forthcoming new album, “The Great Escape Artist,” set to drop this summer and with some more production work from Rich Costey. As an update, Farrell and Co. are back together with Dave Navarro, while Sitek replaces Duff McKagan, who replaced Eric Avery.

Jane’s Addiction – End to the Lies by paniko