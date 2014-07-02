Madonna shows off her ‘Messiah’ complex with new music: Listen

Madonna”s making new music called “Messiah,” and we don”t think it has anything to do with Handel”s “Messiah.” No signs of a “Hallelujah Chorus” anywhere yet…

Instead, Madge has graced us with sheet music from the piece on her Instagram, followed by a short video of an orchestra playing the sheet music with the caption, “Magic makes the people come together yaaaaaaaassssss #messiah.”

Didn”t she used to declare that it was music that made the people come together?

Madonna's last album, 2012's “MDNA,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.