Madonna shows off her ‘Messiah’ complex with new music: Listen

#Madonna #Instagram
07.02.14 4 years ago

Madonna”s making new music called “Messiah,” and we don”t think it has anything to do with Handel”s “Messiah.” No signs of a “Hallelujah Chorus” anywhere yet…

Instead, Madge has graced us with sheet music from the piece on her Instagram, followed by a short video of an orchestra playing the sheet music with the caption, “Magic makes the people come together  yaaaaaaaassssss #messiah.”

Didn”t she used to declare that it was music that made the people come together?

Madonna's last album, 2012's “MDNA,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Madonna#Instagram
TAGSinstagrammadonnaMDNAMessiah

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP