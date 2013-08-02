‘Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ aims to start filming in September

(CBR) After decades in limbo, “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” movie may finally be making its way to the big screen. While running down the show”s 35-year journey to film, Variety also dropped some new information about director Guy Ritchie”s adaptation, which stars Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer.

Ritchie and company are looking to start filming in London and Italy on Sept. 7. The piece also firmly states that Cavill will play Napoleon Solo while Hammer is Illya Kuryakin, the main characters from the original NBC series.

Also, the film will actually be set in the “60s, which sets it apart from the modern day setting of the another 60s spy reboot, the Mission: Impossible franchise.

“The film is an origin story that tells of the first pairing of the two spies – one American, one Russian,” Variety reports by way of its sources. “Unlike the friendly banter of the original series, the pair are initially hostile to each other.”

Ritchie and his “Sherlock Holmes” writing partner Lionel Wigram took a pass at the script. The film does not have a release date.