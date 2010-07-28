Meryl Streep and Tina Fey will bicker and hug in ‘Mommy & Me’

After the success of “Julie and Julia,” Sony Pictures has decided it wants to say in the Meryl Streep business. The studio has come on board the new dramatic comedy “Mommy & Me” which will find Streep co-starring alongside none other than Tina Fey.

There is no formal script yet, but the film will be directed by Streep’s longtime friend and “Devil Wears Prada” and “Julie” co-star Stanley Tucci. The “Big Night” helmer will produce alongside Joshua Astrachan and Steve Buscemi (yes, that Steve Buscemi). The only details currently available on the storyline are that it will find the two popular actresses playing mother and daughter and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, focus on the “thorny and funny” sides of such relationships.

Fey just appeared in the hit romantic comedy “Date Night” and will return to the big screen in “Megamind” this Nov.

Streep has not committed to star in anything since “It’s Complicated” hit theaters this past Christmas.

No word how soon “Mommy & Me” will start rolling, but chances are it won’t be until Fey completes shooting the upcoming season of “30 Rock.”