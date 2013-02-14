Michael Haneke responds to ‘his’ Twitter handle

Hey, have you heard about the Michael Haneke Twitter account? No, of course the “Amour” director hasn’t set up a bit of social networking self-promotion, but someone with a sense of humor sure has.
Yes, in this “Catfish” world of cyber fakery, anybody can be anybody. But I guess it can be particularly hilarious when there isn’t much pretending going on, as is the case with the @Michael_Haneke handle.
Throwing around web verbiage you might attribute to a 12-year-old girl obsessed with Hello Kitty (or something) rather than an astute, multi-Palme-d’Or-winning practitioner of the filmmaking form, the account has amassed some 25,000 followers since it was set up on November 12. And it’s that very aspect that has the REAL Haneke so bewildered.
“A few months ago a student of mine told me about this,” he said with a laugh in a recent interview. “Of course, I hadn’t heard of it before. I tried to read some of the posts but my English isn’t good enough to allow me that. I’m really not interested in what he’s writing, but I’m fascinated by the fact that 25,000 people have subscribed to this feed of nonsense!”
Indeed. And here’s just a sampling of that “nonsense”:
izzy huppert jst sent me a valentynz card!!1! i jst found a love note inside as wel!!1! o wait, i remember this note… lol #awkward
– Michael Haneke (@Michael_Haneke) February 14, 2013
. @benaffleck so im hostn a pre-oscars party 4 the best directr nominees. id love u 2 cum as i need sum1 2 take pictures 4 my skrapbook lol
– Michael Haneke (@Michael_Haneke) February 2, 2013
gettin nominaytid for five oscars is so xhaustin. u no wot i meen? o wait, u probly dont lol
– Michael Haneke (@Michael_Haneke) January 10, 2013
My favorite? The jokester’s penchant for noting Juliette Binoche (consistently spelled “Juliet Binosh”) is the star of “Dan in Real Life.” I don’t know why. Cracks me up. For example:
i jst narrated species 2 usin my werner hurtsog impreshun until juliet binosh (dan in real life) literulee fel off her chair lol #wednesday
– Michael Haneke (@Michael_Haneke) January 23, 2013
Suffice it to say, the account is NOT Mr. Haneke. In case, you know, you somehow thought otherwise.
It is such an amusing twitter account. Some of my personal favorites:
“@benaffleck do u think u cud giv me a piggybak 2 the stayj wen i win my best directr oscar? didnt think ud b busy lol”
“wenevr tim burton has a fart brewin he calls up dany elfman 2 score it and helen bonhamcartr (terminatr 4) to play the farts evil mothr lol”
“joke time: y did brian depalmuh cross the road? cos hitchcok did it 1st lol”
Also, his frequent references to his 2 “parmz dorz”.
Props for asking him about it. It’s pretty funny, but I’m not sure MY English is good enough to read all those contractions and weird spellings.
My favorite “Dan in Real Life” tweet is this:
“juliet binosh claims she was 1ce kidnapd by thugz + forced 2 do sick things on camera. they calld it ‘dan in real life’. u seen it lol”
I’m now actually considering watching it at some point…
What cracks me up are the people who thought it really was him or fall for fake Facebook accounts (and that includes real celebrities and industry types you’d think would know better).
Surely NOBODY ever thought it was him.
You’d think it was obvious, but I saw some who tried to pass the tweets off as legit. Never underestimate the gullibility of people, especially on the Internet.
“I didn’t say most of the things attributed to me on the internet.” – Abe Lincoln
I don’t like most parody accounts, but this one is hilarious. Whoever runs it must be a pretty big cinephile, because some of the references are super obscure.
I exploded with the SEAL/Zero Dark Twenty one xD I’m not into Twitter much, but this is giving me good reasons to dust off my account.
The (fake) Haneke is one of the main reasons why I still bother to follow Twitter.
I love me some Haneke but I really wouldn’t call this nonsense at all. In fact, it’s pretty funny and kinda smart with its digs. But then again it’s obvious Haneke doesn’t get the jokes.
I think he meant it in jest really.
Don’t care how juvenille it is, so hilarious. Whoever is behind this could literally be the funniest ‘person’ in the world.
And the fact that Haneke actually tried reading it makes it a million times funnier.
I was with him when he had only a few 100 followers, and if he reached 500 he’ll reveal who was making the videos in Cache-his sticky cat.
There’s no way he ever would have expected to reach 20,000 followers.
People say his movies our masterpieces. I say really? His Twitter beats them all. I think he has reserved his best work for this quaint social media outlet.
Genius!
I love this account, especially when he makes fun of Terence Mallick
Me too. I think my favorite is when he said Malick’s next movie was a biopic about his garden.
Salmon Rushie thought it was real.
“Michael Haneke” tweeted to Salmon Rushie some of the very nonsense he’s known for (which I frequently find hilarious) and I retweeted it with a “hilarious!” only to wake up the next day to a tweet of Rushie (verified) saying he’s never met Michael Haneke and doesn’t understand what the tweet was about. :/
For my money, this fake Haneke account is the best thing that ever came out of this Oscar season. Brilliant.