Mila Kunis will hook up with Justin Timberlake for ‘Benefits’

It’s been a good year for Mila Kunis so far. Her January Sci-Fi thriller “The Book of Eli” with Denzel Washington was a surprise $94.7 million hit, she had a very funny cameo with James Franco in “Date Night” and she landed a key role in Daren Aronosfky’s new thriller “Black Swan” alongside Natalie Portman. It’s almost enough to make you forget about the dud “Extract” was last summer. Now, Kunis has landed a leading role in the new Justin Timberlake comedy “Friends with Benefits.”

Directed by Will Gluck, Variety reports the Screen Gems flick centers on two buddies who try to take their relationship to a romantic level. Will it succeed? You’ll have to see the movie to find out, but we’re guessing a happy ending of some kind is in store.

Kunis is best known for her playing Jackie on “That ’70s Show” and voicing Meg Griffin on “Family Guy. She’s also starred in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Max Payne.”

“Benefits” is expected to begin shooting this June in Los Angeles.