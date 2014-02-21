Miley Cyrus, Daft Punk and Justin Timberlake guest on Pharrell Williams’ new album

#Daft Punk #Justin Timberlake #Miley Cyrus
02.21.14 4 years ago

Pharrell Williams has revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album “G I R L” – which you can find below – and guests include Miley Cyrus, Daft Punk, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Keys. Watch the “G I R L” promo video below.

This week, Pharrell hosted a listening party in the U.K. following his Brit Awards performance and initial reports have started coming in.

According to The Line of Best Fit, “he is on to a winner here.” The website said the Daft Punk-assisted track “Gust of Wind” seemed to be “Pharrell”s personal favorite,” to the point that he played it twice during the media event. 

Other collaborations include: Justin Timberlake on “Brand New,” which The Line of Best Fit describes as “pure ‘Off The Wall’ Michael Jackson at the peak of his disco funk powers”; Miley Cyrus”s “lustful backing vocals” on “Come Get It”; and a “sincere duet” with Alicia Keys on “You Know Who You Are.”

In addition, composer Hans Zimmer lends “cinematic orchestrations” to the album”s opener, “Marilyn Monroe.”

Here”s the “G I R L” tracklist:

1. Marilyn Monroe
2. Brand New ft. Justin Timberlake
3. Hunter
4. Gush
5. Happy
6. Come Get It ft. Miley Cyrus
7. Gust of Wind ft. Daft Punk
8. Lost Queen
9. FREQ
10. You Know Who You Are ft. Alicia Keys
11. It Girl

Around The Web

