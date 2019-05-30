NETFLIX

Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on Netflix (probably, maybe, most likely?) and the streaming service wouldn’t mind if it stuck around for many years to come, or at least until Dustin listens to Nirvana’s Nevermind for the first time. But the plan all along has been for the series to end after four, maybe five seasons. “I know that [creators] Matt and Ross [Duffer], their goal is not to go as many seasons as possible,” star Gaten Matarazzo said last year. “It’s to go until they finish their story, and I’ve heard the magic number is either four or five. We just finished up three – three is not the last one planned.”

Even though Stranger Things season three hasn’t premiered yet, certain members of the cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, have been told how the show ends. “I know exactly what happens,” the Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress told Digital Spy. “Very scared…” David Harbour (who is not king of the monsters, following the “major problems” with Hellboy) also knows the “end of the story, and I think it’s beautiful.” As for what to expect in the new season, Harbour teased that Eleven “is growing up and I think that’s the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn’t like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys. So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that’s scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he’s going to have to deal with.”

You think that’s scary? Wait until you see his scary-good dance moves.

Had to create my own rendition of this meme. Jim Hopper dancing to the Monster Mash. #strangerthings #HappyHalloween (CC: @hopperdancingto) pic.twitter.com/Lo4U7vc9Fo — Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) October 31, 2017

(Via Digital Spy)