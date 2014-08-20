Milo Manara’s ‘Spider-Woman’ variant cover sparks online criticism

On Tuesday, Bleeding Cool noted the similarity in pose between the “Spider-Woman” cover and an unambiguously sexual cover by Manara in his comic “Click.” That same day, female-focused pop culture blog The Mary Sue posted an article entitled, “Marvel, This Is When You Send An Artist Back To The Drawing Board,” writing that the cover “does not instill confidence, nor does it tell women this is a comic they should consider spending money on.”
Here's the cover in question:
More outlets joined the discussion on Wednesday, including io9 (“perhaps asking an erotic artist to draw one of your most popular superheroines for a mass-market cover wasn't quite a good idea”), Vox (“this is not what readers were expecting from a company that has made the effort to show that it's being thoughtful about its female readership and female characters”), Slate (“it looks more like a colonoscopy than a costume”), Elle (“imagine Spider-Man in that position instead, and the concept would have never gotten this far”) and Bustle (“it's just plain lewd and irresponsible on the part of the minds at Marvel”).
Marvel declined comment on the situation when reached Wednesday by CBR News.
Defenders of Manara's work have stated that it's unfair to criticize him for producing the type art that has made him renowned. Manara has been drawing comics since 1969, with his best-known work falling squarely in the “erotica” genre.
Current “Amazing Spider-Man” writer Dan Slott took to Twitter to express skepticism over criticism of Manara's work itself, while making the distinction that he wasn't defending the image's use as a “Spider-Woman” variant cover.
Some artists have iconic styles & stick to specific subject matter. If you see 'em solicited for a cover, & they DO that, why act surprised?
Seriously. If Picasso were solicited on a cover, would you be complaining the face he drew had 2 eyes on the same side of its head? C'mon.
Marvel has worked regularly with Manara in recent years. He's illustrated a number of variant covers, predominantly featuring female characters (along with a Nightcrawler variant cover for “Amazing X-Men” #1).
In 2010, Marvel published a long-in-the-works one-shot titled “X-Women,” drawn by Manara and written by legendary X-Scribe Chris Claremont.
“At the same time, he gets away with presenting the characters in all the glory Milo loves to do so. And I think it's wonderful.”
The new “Spider-Woman” ongoing series is positioned as a spinoff of the Slott-written “Spider-Verse” event, and is slated to be written by Dennis Hopeless and illustrated by Greg Land.
Throughout his career, Land has frequently received criticism for his depiction of female characters, including the accusation that he has used pornographic images as photo reference.
“Spider-Woman” was first announced last month at Comic-Con International in San Diego during the “Women of Marvel” panel.
