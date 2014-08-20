Milo Manara’s ‘Spider-Woman’ variant cover sparks online criticism

(CBR) Marvel released a variant cover for its November-debuting “Spider-Woman” #1 on Monday, illustrated by noted artist Milo Manara. The cover quickly received widespread criticism on multiple online outlets — both mainstream and genre-focused — for what has been argued to be a blatantly sexualized portrayal of the character, at a time when there has been a particular focus on the comic book industry's treatment of female characters, creators and fans.

On Tuesday, Bleeding Cool noted the similarity in pose between the “Spider-Woman” cover and an unambiguously sexual cover by Manara in his comic “Click.” That same day, female-focused pop culture blog The Mary Sue posted an article entitled, “Marvel, This Is When You Send An Artist Back To The Drawing Board,” writing that the cover “does not instill confidence, nor does it tell women this is a comic they should consider spending money on.”

Here's the cover in question:

More outlets joined the discussion on Wednesday, including io9 (“perhaps asking an erotic artist to draw one of your most popular superheroines for a mass-market cover wasn't quite a good idea”), Vox (“this is not what readers were expecting from a company that has made the effort to show that it's being thoughtful about its female readership and female characters”), Slate (“it looks more like a colonoscopy than a costume”), Elle (“imagine Spider-Man in that position instead, and the concept would have never gotten this far”) and Bustle (“it's just plain lewd and irresponsible on the part of the minds at Marvel”).

Marvel declined comment on the situation when reached Wednesday by CBR News.

Defenders of Manara's work have stated that it's unfair to criticize him for producing the type art that has made him renowned. Manara has been drawing comics since 1969, with his best-known work falling squarely in the “erotica” genre.

Current “Amazing Spider-Man” writer Dan Slott took to Twitter to express skepticism over criticism of Manara's work itself, while making the distinction that he wasn't defending the image's use as a “Spider-Woman” variant cover.