Getty Image

Aside from Carol Danvers, many characters have donned the Captain Marvel mantel in Marvel Comics. Then again, before Danvers’ title had the word “Captain” in it, she was known as Ms. Marvel, another heroic moniker that others have since adopted. Like Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager from a Muslim family in New York. A more recent creation, this iteration of the character is high on studio president Kevin Feige’s to-do list, and it seems that actress and writer Mindy Kaling has been involved in efforts to adapt it.

In an interview with MTV News promoting her new film Late Night, Kaling revealed that she had spoken with Marvel Studios about bringing Kamala Khan to life. “I think the people I’ve spoken to at Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they’re trying to figure out what to do with it,” she said:

“I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her. They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something. Now that there’s like this streaming service with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much excitement there is.”

The actress, writer, and producer also spoke about how excited she and other Desi industry professionals were excited about the character and Marvel Studios’ interest in bringing her to life. As for whether or not the Ms. Marvel adaptation will be a feature film or a streaming series on Disney+, that remains to be seen, though Kaling did explicitly refer to “this streaming service” in the interview.

Riz! I am obsessed with this comic book, I’ve read them all. I love Kamala Khan. https://t.co/f3PevhfUzv — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2018

Feige has spoken about wanting to do something with Kamala Khan in previous interviews, especially when he was promoting the recent Captain Marvel film. “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works,” he told the BBC last year. “We have plans for that once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world.” Now that everyone knows who Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is, maybe Kamala Khan’s time is near?

(Via MTV News)